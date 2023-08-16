Home of the Week: Inside a $14.7 Million Parisian Penthouse With Front Row Eiffel Tower Views

Forget a trip to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower; how about owning a home with 24/7 views of the iconic landmark?

For $14.7 million (or €13,520,000), this spectacular Parisian penthouse in the city’s 16th arrondissement can be yours. The 3,200-square-foot residence, currently owned by avid art collectors, has three bedrooms, two living rooms, an eat-in kitchen, and two bathrooms. What makes this modern penthouse stand out among all the other penthouses in Paris, however, is the sprawling 4,400-square-foot terrace—more than 1,200 square feet larger than the actual penthouse!—from which there are front-row views of the Eiffel Tower.

The living and dining area flows easily out to the terrace. John Taylor Paris

The penthouse encompasses the entire 10th floor of the building, which was built in 1969 and has been extensively renovated and updated over the years. A private elevator provides the utmost in privacy and security and makes the apartment feel like a single-family home in the center of Paris. Beyond the foyer, the first of two living rooms is lined with built-in bookshelves.

The second living space, which includes a formal dining table, is divided from the first by a decorative sliding glass door. When closed, each space feels intimate and cozy. The second living room, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that let in plenty of natural light, spills out to the terrace.

A view of the Eiffel Tower from the living room. John Taylor Paris

The open-plan layout is perfect for relaxed entertaining as well as for displaying an art collection. While the art in the home isn’t included in the sale, the current residents have sculptures, wall art, and other pieces showcased throughout the home, providing a blueprint for the future owner.

Just off the living/dining room is the modern kitchen, with a TV, plenty of storage, and ample counter space for whipping up exquisite French dishes. The kitchen, which also connects to the terrace, has a four-person table for quick, less formal meals. The spacious primary suite has a lounge area and an office desk that also overlooks the Eiffel Tower through large windows. There’s a spa-like ensuite primary bathroom that’s replete with a hammam and a large gym with a wall of mirrors. The two additional bedrooms share a bathroom.

The penthouse’s pièce de résistance, the vast, greenery-filled terrace, is one of the largest in all of Paris and features tall trees and plants at every turn. But, of course, it’s the dynamite postcard-ready view of the Eiffel Tower that grabs most of the attention. An underground private parking space and two cellars for storage complete the offering.

The 4,400-square-foot terrace is one of the largest in Paris. John Taylor Paris

The Right Bank penthouse is located near the gardens of Passy, a peaceful garden with a central lawn, a children’s playground, and beautiful flowering arches that pop with color in the warmer months. It’s also near the famed Maison de la Radio et de la Musique.

The 16th arrondissement, where some of the city’s wealthiest residents live along its picturesque streets, is known for its trendy restaurants, swanky galleries, luxury hotels, and many museums, including the Fondation Louis Vuitton and the Palais de Tokyo.

The listing is held by John Taylor.

