Home of the Week: This Sprawling $19.5 Million Florida Mansion Comes With a 20-Car Garage Gallery and Racetrack

Don Wallace built the world’s biggest single-site RV dealership in the world—Lazydays RV in Tampa, Fla.—sold a chunk of it, and used part of the proceeds to go on a supercar buying spree.

At one time, his collection included pretty much every great Ferrari—the first and last Bugatti Veyron coupes, an ultra-rare McLaren F1 and P1, and racecars. Lots of racecars.

So it was inevitable that when the RV King built his dream home on the banks of the tranquil 840-acre Lake Thonotosassa, 30 minutes east of Tampa, it would need to accommodate his burgeoning collection.

The plans included a colossal, stand-alone car-barn, with a museum-like space to display 20 of his estimated 80-strong collection. To keep the autos running properly, he built a vast but surprisingly discreet 11,000-square-foot workshop. And to exercise those babies, he added a snaking, eight-turn race track.

Of course, when it came to putting together a vast ground-floor man cave, complete with bowling alley and 1950s-style diner, he included two race-driving simulators.

With most of the car collection now sadly sold off—at a 2015 auction his prized 1964 Ferrari 250LM went for a staggering $17.6 million, while his McLaren F1 LM fetched a then-record $13.75 million—Wallace and his family have decided to sell the magnificent Florida country estate they call the Oaks, for the 400 live oak trees on the lush 36 acres. The asking price is $19.5 million.

Completed in 2012, this French-Normandy style manor includes a four-story main house, a two-story guest house, a separate pool house and even a gatehouse. The property has a total of eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and 14 half-baths, all housed in a total of 42,782 square feet.

In keeping with the French design aesthetic, many of the rooms feature intricate plasterwork, exposed wooden beams and arched windows. According to the Tampa-based builder, Alvarez Homes, the hardwood flooring throughout the main house is hand-scraped, pillow-edged, acid-etched, custom-stained French oak. Other flooring is polished Belgian limestone.

One of the most spectacular rooms in the main house is the men’s lounge with its large fireplace, wood beams and ceiling and ornate woodwork details. Adjoining it is a cozy, semi-circular wooden bar with extensive carved wood panels.

For entertaining, the huge open layout kitchen is kitted out with top-of-the-line appliances from Perlick, elegant Imperial blue granite on the countertops, and backsplash, Subzero refrigerators. An industrial-grade, 72-inch LaCornue range anchors the elegant space.

Steps away is the home’s elegant dining room, with hand-painted silk on the walls. Arched windows overlook the manicured lawns.

Lending the estate the feel of a health resort are a mile-long trail that winds through the property, and then on the ground floor, a significant fitness suite; a heated, indoor saltwater pool; and steam and sauna rooms.

Step outside and you’ll find room for a different kind of horsepower: An adjoining building houses a six-bay stable with a grazing pasture close by. Along the nearly 1,300-foot lakefront, a two-story boat house juts out into the freshwater for jet skis and kayaks.

“This is without doubt one of Florida’s most significant homes to be built within the last century,” says broker Mary Pond, who shares the listing with Ed Gunning and Dina Sierra Smith, of listing agent Smith & Associates Real Estate. The asking price for the Oak is $19.5 million.

