Quantcast
// RR One

Home of the Week: Inside an Ultra-Modern $30 Million Mansion That Overlooks the San Francisco Bay

With spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco in an exclusive community, this $29.5 million waterfront compound could be a solid investment.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home Photo: Matt McCourtney

To call them “million dollar” views may be a significant case of under-valuation. From the home’s multitude of decks, you can gaze out across to San Francisco, to Sausalito, towering Mount Tamalpais and the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance. The sunsets are beyond epic.

Venture capitalist Todd Chaffee snapped up the seaside lot on Belvedere Island, on the north side of San Francisco Bay in 2000. And he proceeded to spend five years and a reported $25 million, building his 7,000-square-foot dream home.

Chaffee, 60, who’s advisory partner at investment powerhouse Institutional Venture Partners, is known for his savvy investments in tech sweethearts like Netflix, Kayak and Pandora. His $44 million early bet on Twitter ultimately turned into a return of close to $5 billion for his company, according to Forbes.

Before landing on this perfect spot, Chaffee lived in three different properties on elite Belvedere Island.

Linked by two causeways to Tiberon, the island measures just one mile around, and was first developed in the late 1890s as a weekend getaway for rich San Franciscans. Today it has just 2,100 residents and is said to be the eighth highest-income community in the US.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home on Belvedere Island.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

“The magic of Belvedere Island is that it’s an unbelievable place and a world-class location,” Chaffee recently told Bloomberg. “The luxury of it is I can pop to the city for meetings, pop up to wine country, or I’m two minutes away from going sailing.”

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The modern entrance seems modest, but the home is 7,000 square feet.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Clinging to a cliff face on the west side of Belvedere, the sleek, ultra-modern, indoor-outdoor home was designed by awarding-winning San Francisco architects Aidlin Darling Design to make the most of the views.

Open the front door from the home’s expansive motorcourt, and all you see is an expanse of water through the floor-to-ceiling glass. Steps lead down to the main level with its formal dining area and living spaces, along with three bedrooms, a gym and sundeck.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The kitchen.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Huge pocket doors slide into the wall to the open the dining room and kitchen to a vast water-front deck. On this level, there’s also a media room and art studio, plus a cozy interior courtyard with covered dining table and firepit seating.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The open dining room.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Upstairs on the entry level is a master suite the listing describes as one “worthy of a five-star resort.” Floor to ceiling glass windows lead on to a huge terrace with uninterrupted views across to Sausalito.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The resort-worthy master suite.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

If there’s a need to do a quick check of your stock portfolio, on this level there’s a spacious custom office, with a second one close by. One has been used as Chaffee’s retreat, the second by his wife, Kat.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The master closet and bath.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

To accommodate visitors, the property includes a stand-alone, 800-square-foot, one-bedroom guest house.

Why sell? It seems Chaffee’s planning to build a new home—again from the ground up—in Lake Tahoe.

The Belvedere home, with its $29.5 million asking price, is listed with agents Lydia Sarkissian and William Bullock of Golden Gate Sotheby’s.

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

One of two home offices.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

A second kitchen.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The den looks out to the views.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The fitness room.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

Outdoor spaces abound.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The covered patio.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

Another terrace, this one off the master suite.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

Todd Chaffee’s Bay Area home

The outdoor dining area and gardens.  Photo: Matt McCourtney

More Homes for Sale

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad