Home of the Week: This Tuscan-Style Villa on San Francisco Bay Has Its Own 5-Hole Putting Green

Water views don’t get more spectacular than this. From its lofty position on the southernmost tip of exclusive Corinthian Island, a short walk from Tiburon in Marin County, this exquisite Italianate villa overlooks the tony Corinthian Yacht Club and marina on one side, and the San Francisco Yacht club on the other. You can see the San Francisco skyline in the distance, Alcatraz and Angel Island right there, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge peeking above neighboring Belvedere Island.

“Its location makes it a true sailor’s paradise,” Bill Bullock, listing agent with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International tells Robb Report. “You couldn’t be any closer to the boating action.”

While it has all the dolce vita style and romance of an Italian villa from the 1920s, this 6,340-square-foot home only dates back to 2002.

Wealthy Mexican hotel and restaurant developer Javier Burillo—his family owns Grupo Televisa, the world’s biggest Spanish language entertainment company—bought a crumbling property on the site in the late 1990s, leveled it, and proceeded to spend over two years constructing this best-of-the-best masterpiece.

According to Bullock, Burillo called on acclaimed Dallas architect Nunzio DeSantis to design the home. Part of the challenge was squeezing the villa on to the triangular, quarter-acre site.

Despite the compact lot, DeSantis designed a home with no shortage of privacy, a large off-street parking area, a three-car garage and a five-hole putting green.

Ornate wrought-iron gates open onto the motor court in front of the home’s yellow façade. The imposing arched entryway leads into an elegant foyer with a curved, floating limestone staircase and views through the great room to the bay.

In addition to the coffered, wood-beam-ceilinged great room and dining room, this level features the adjoining chef’s kitchen, which is equipped with high-end Miele and Wolf appliances, a large, marble-topped island and bleached-wood floors.

One of the home’s true highlights is its spectacular, full-floor primary suite. Its arched doors open out onto a huge terrace with jaw-dropping San Francisco views and a hot tub. The suite also features twin his-and-hers offices and twin walk-in closets.

Stairs lead down to the lower level, which includes a spacious family room, three additional bedrooms and not one but two wine cellars—one for reds, the other for whites. French doors lead out to the lawn area.

Here, behind towering hedges, is an outdoor sitting and dining terrace, outdoor kitchen and fire place, that putting green, a long, narrow fish pond and a head-turning metal sculpture.

“It has all the grandeur and elegance of the Italian Riviera right here in Marin County,” says Bullock. “Yet it’s within walking distance of Tiburon’s shops and dining, and a quick ferry ride to San Francisco.”

Records show the home was first listed in June 2020 for $29.9 million, dropped to $27.5 million in October last year and reduced again to $25.5 million in November. It will be auctioned starting this Thursday at no reserve.