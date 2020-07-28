Home Tours: Inside a $16.5 Million Private Oasis in the Heart of Beverly Hills

When it comes to buying real estate in Beverly Hills, privacy is paramount. Owning a spectacular and spacious mansion is only half the equation: Equally important is acquiring a substantial chunk of land. Of course, that type of space doesn’t usually sit on the market long—which is why this newly listed $16.5 million estate on Heather Road is already so buzzworthy.

The home’s location is its first advantage. It’s located on a private street with security that’s a few minutes’ drive from Sunset Blvd., while still feeling a world away. “Heather Road is a celebrity street,” listing agent Fredrik Eklund tells Robb Report. Paul McCartney used to live across the road from this listing—the property is now owned by a fashion mogul, and Eklund reports that Justin and Hailey Bieber toured the new $16.5 million manse.

Want a closer look? Eklund gave Robb Report a first look at this striking new property in a recent episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live:

The five-bed, seven-bath home sits on half an acre, and totals more than 7,600 square feet of living space. And just like any good California mansion, it seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, fully taking advantage of its private acreage. In almost every room on the lower level, custom steel and glass doors open out to face the courtyard area, where there’s a raised pool and hot tub as well as a lounge area with a fire pit.

Inside, the kitchen is one of the most jaw-dropping rooms. This estate is a family home through and through, and the scale of the kitchen easily accommodates large dinners—or big parties you’re throwing for your friends. There’s two of pretty much everything: Two marble islands, two refrigerators, two ovens and two dishwashers. Just off the big, airy room is a cozy breakfast nook.

Another of the home’s assets is its separate guest house, which has two levels and connects to the master suite via a path on the second floor. It’s currently staged as a playroom on the ground floor and a gym upstairs—so you can actually have a nice view while working out—but it could easily be repurposed by the future owner to accommodate guests. The master itself has a private terrace and a view that looks out on the courtyard and the acreage beyond. “You get this beautiful piece of land, rolling hills and it’s all completely private,” says Eklund. “Wherever you look, you won’t actually see anybody.”

Check out more photos of the Heather Road address, below: