Home Tours: Inside a Stunning $14.5 Million LA Estate That Doubles as a Zen Retreat

As the name would suggest, Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills is rife with homes that are bona fide enclaves in their own right. The neighborhood borders the similarly tony area of Calabasas. In the heart of Hidden Hills lies a newly built, enviable 13,500-square-foot mansion on a full acre for $14.5 million.

The home was built in a fresh, contemporary style with a vaulted ceiling. It’s a ranch house at its core, with a sprawling great room and kitchen that takes up the bulk of the main floor. The kitchen, in particular, is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances and a walk-in pantry as well as a separate walk-in refrigerator for storage. It looks out upon the grounds and outdoor pool, letting the natural light in and blending elements of both indoor and outdoor living.

It was developed by Legacy Estates LA, who built the mansion with both form and function and mind. “They’re known for mixing sensational and forward-thinking aesthetics with incredible functionality,” listing agent Tomer Fridman tells Robb Report. “Because at the end of the day we want to live in a beautiful house, not just have a beautiful house that’s not livable.”

Fridman gave us the full tour of the Jed Smith Road address in a recent episode of “Robb Report Home Tours.”

Elsewhere on the first floor is the master bedroom, which occupies an entire wing of the house. Just before you enter the suite is a meditation area with a small zen garden. There’s direct access to the pool and a private backyard from the master, further bringing the landscape indoors, should you so choose.

The master bath has a large steam shower, plus dual closets—each equipped with a Laundry Jet system, which eliminates the need for hampers in the home and is a modern update on the charming but practical historic laundry chute concept. A small hole in the wall, the Laundry Jet seamlessly transports your clothes to one of the property’s three laundry rooms. Each of the home’s eight bedrooms has one.

The basement houses the home’s many amenities, including a gym, movie theater, temperature-controlled wine cellar and underground garage with a carousel for showing off your favorite marques.

But if you’d rather spend time outside with guests, there’s a covered outdoor living room space just off the pool that has its own dishwasher, refrigerator and bar, so you won’t have to run back into the house to get anything.

In short, it’s a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. For a closer look, check out more photos of the Jed Smith Road address, below: