Home Tours: Inside a $58 Million Tuscan Oasis in the Heart of Los Angeles

It’s no secret that Holmby Hills is one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive enclaves. One of the toniest streets here is South Mapleton, an avenue that’s host to multiple luxe homes by film producer and developer Nile Niami, as well as a residence that Ellen DeGeneres flipped and sold to Napster founder Sean Parker for $55 million. Perhaps the most well-known spot though is Spelling Manor—a jaw-dropping, 56,500-square-foot estate that was prominently featured in The Beverly Hillbillies. It sold for a hefty $120 million last year.

Naturally, listings in this area are few and far between. Which is why 545 South Mapleton—better known as the Mapleton Estate—presents such a rare opportunity. Like any other piece of Holmby Hills real estate, though, the 19,300-square-foot mansion doesn’t come cheap, as it’s currently on the market for a sizable $58.75 million.

Want to see it for yourself? Robb Report recently caught up with listing agent Linda May in an episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live and got the full tour:

The Mapleton Estate is ideal for entertaining. It’s a striking, Mediterranean-style home with ceilings that are bathed in Venetian plaster, with limestone floors and doors that open to gardens in almost every room, seamlessly blending elements of indoor and outdoor living. In front of the pool there’s a large, Napa-esque farmhouse table for hosting a brunch, as well as a loggia with additional outdoor seating. The garden beyond is filled with lemon trees and pomegranate trees, as well as tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetable plants.

Other interior elements are equally considered. The dining room sits just off the main hall, and the great room is adorned with beamed ceilings, with a small bar area near the garden entrance for when you want to serve drinks by the pool. The kitchen has brick barrel vault ceilings, Carrara marble counters and alabaster chandeliers. A fountain sits in front of its entrance to the garden.

Also on the first floor is a library with coffered ceilings and an office space for working from home. Upstairs are the guest bedrooms and master suite—the home has five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in total—and downstairs is a theater that sits 16 people, as well as a game room and a billiard room.

The house sits on 1.3 private acres, so there’s another garden out front with waterfalls, a koi pond and a pergola. Olive trees sit along the private driveway, which opens onto the main street via a gated entrance.

It’s a space that feels grand, but also comforting and familiar. There’s plenty of room for entertaining—the owners designed the place with that in mind, May says—but areas like the office and outdoor gardens are great for daily work and meditation as well. A palazzo vibe that’s mere minutes from Rodeo Drive.

Check out more photos of the Mapleton Estate, below: