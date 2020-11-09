Home Tours: This Century-Old LA Mansion Has a Full Wall of Stained-Glass Windows

With so many slick new builds in Los Angeles, it’s rare to find a home with old bones. Casa de Corsica, a newly listed $9.8 million manse in the Palisades, has both history and charm. Originally built in 1928, many of its interior elements have withstood earthquakes and the passage of time, including original tile and a staircase that’s rumored to have been used during prohibition.

It’s the first time the Spanish-style home has been on the market in more than 50 years. The owner travelled often, picking up bits from around the world and incorporating them into the estate. That’s evident from the moment you approach the property, as there are three single-slab, hand-carved stone sculptures made from marble, granite and jade respectively, sourced from different corners of the globe. The owner even picked up a Tiffany chandelier during her travels, which is the star of the entryway. It will also stay with the home.

The 5,500-square-foot residence’s history is evident from this first room, as the colorful tiles are all completely original, adding a splash of color to the floor and grand staircase. In the adjacent living room there are wooden beams on the ceiling—also all original—that make the large, elegant space feel a bit cozier and more alive. The solid crystal chandelier here also stays with the house.

Want to take a closer look at these small, all-important details? Listing agent Michelle Schwartz of the Agency recently gave Robb Report the full tour as part of our “Home Tours” series on Instagram Live:

Other vintage quirks include a nook for a phone booth off the living room, as well as a staff staircase that’s rumored to have been used as a secret passage for prohibition-era parties back in the day. There’s colorful—or busy, depending on your taste—Spanish tile in the kitchen, as well as green tile in the primary bathroom with tiny dove illustrations.

Upstairs are four bedrooms—one of the guest suites is on the ground floor, so it’s a five-bed, five-bath altogether—plus an extra flex room that’s currently being used as a gym. There’s also a lounge space with a wall of stained glass windows that look beautiful when lit.

Another perk is the two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house, which is 1,700 square feet on its own. You can easily repurpose this into a separate office space for working from home, or just leave it as is. Since you’re on a 15,000-square-foot corner lot, there’s still plenty of extra outdoor space either way.

“We’re surrounded by new of these new constructions or moderns, and when you get down to it, they’re great houses but they’re very relevant to the moment,” Schwartz told Robb Report. “The fact that this can stand the test of time—100 years—that’s something that we don’t get to see very often.”

Check out more photos of the digs, below: