Home Tours: This $12.4 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Is a Francophile’s Dream

It's a tranquil retreat in one of Beverly Hills' more exclusive neighborhoods.

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estat Compass

If you’ve grown weary of the many glass-walled, box houses that have all but dominated the Los Angeles market as of late, then you’re in luck. 12012 Crest Court—a new listing perched in the Summit, a gated community in Beverly Hills—is a welcome antidote, with an aesthetic that successfully blends contemporary elements with an old-world, European vibe.

The home, which is listed for $12.4 million, was built in 1979, and didn’t receive a makeover until last year when it was completely redesigned. The brains behind this overhaul was SIMO Design, a small studio led by husband-and-wife team Sam Gnatovich and Alexi Rennalls.

See the results of their reno effort for yourself: Listing agent Boni Bryant toured Robb Report through the space in a recent episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live:

SIMO opened up the home’s crowded floor plan, creating a 6,100-square-foot mansion that feels open, airy and serene. The first big moment is the entryway, where a staircase curves and wraps around a table custom made by the Gnatovich The ceilings are just shy of 20 feet tall, with a dome at the top—one of the few aspects of the original design that remains—framing a Noguchi light fixture.

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The entryway.  Compass

SIMO’s inspiration for Crest Court was a Parisian cityscape, in other words, a place where elements of the old and the new combine and create something beautiful. Vintage Italian light fixtures share a space with wood-burning fireplaces, European white oak floors, French windows and tranquil outdoor spaces.

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The office.  Compass

The main garden area is accessible from both the dining room and kitchen and has a space for outdoor entertaining that’s surrounded by olive trees. There’s a separate lounging area with a fireplace, as well as a pool that’s 26 feet long with a tumbled travertine walkway.

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The dining room.  Compass

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home’s primary suite, meanwhile, feels like a private oasis. Within the space, which is upstairs and can be completely closed off from the rest of the house, is a sitting room, walk-in closet and a spectacular bathroom with views that overlook the garden and the city beyond.

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The living room.  Compass

“The home is an extravagance of less,” says Bryant. “It’s a combination of artistry and unique designs and features that give it a feeling of permanence and depth.”

Check out more photos of the Crest Court address, below:

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The kitchen.  Compass

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The pool and outdoor pavilion.  Compass

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The sitting room area in the primary bedroom.  Compass

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The primary bathroom.  Compass

Beverly Hills, Crest Court, California, Real Estate

The walk-in closet.  Compass

