Home Tours: This $12.4 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Is a Francophile’s Dream

If you’ve grown weary of the many glass-walled, box houses that have all but dominated the Los Angeles market as of late, then you’re in luck. 12012 Crest Court—a new listing perched in the Summit, a gated community in Beverly Hills—is a welcome antidote, with an aesthetic that successfully blends contemporary elements with an old-world, European vibe.

The home, which is listed for $12.4 million, was built in 1979, and didn’t receive a makeover until last year when it was completely redesigned. The brains behind this overhaul was SIMO Design, a small studio led by husband-and-wife team Sam Gnatovich and Alexi Rennalls.

See the results of their reno effort for yourself: Listing agent Boni Bryant toured Robb Report through the space in a recent episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live:

SIMO opened up the home’s crowded floor plan, creating a 6,100-square-foot mansion that feels open, airy and serene. The first big moment is the entryway, where a staircase curves and wraps around a table custom made by the Gnatovich The ceilings are just shy of 20 feet tall, with a dome at the top—one of the few aspects of the original design that remains—framing a Noguchi light fixture.

SIMO’s inspiration for Crest Court was a Parisian cityscape, in other words, a place where elements of the old and the new combine and create something beautiful. Vintage Italian light fixtures share a space with wood-burning fireplaces, European white oak floors, French windows and tranquil outdoor spaces.

The main garden area is accessible from both the dining room and kitchen and has a space for outdoor entertaining that’s surrounded by olive trees. There’s a separate lounging area with a fireplace, as well as a pool that’s 26 feet long with a tumbled travertine walkway.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home’s primary suite, meanwhile, feels like a private oasis. Within the space, which is upstairs and can be completely closed off from the rest of the house, is a sitting room, walk-in closet and a spectacular bathroom with views that overlook the garden and the city beyond.

“The home is an extravagance of less,” says Bryant. “It’s a combination of artistry and unique designs and features that give it a feeling of permanence and depth.”

Check out more photos of the Crest Court address, below: