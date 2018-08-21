These Recording Studios Allow Homeowners to Make Music from the Comfort of Their Own Home

Luxe movie theaters are a staple in high-end homes, but that’s such a passive experience. There’s a new amenity that is attracting a swatch of the house-hunting population: recording studios. And it’s a perfect fit for the more creative types out there. The perks of having an in-house recording studio are apparent to professional and amateur musicians alike—you don’t need to leave the comfort of your home to make music, you don’t have to schedule time at a recording studio, and you can stow all your equipment in one place. And once it comes time to sell the house, recording studios can easily be turned into guest quarters, game rooms, or man caves if the future owner isn’t a musical maven.

Some homeowners decide to create their own studios so they can build it to their exact specifications. In 2012, for example, musician Jed Leiber turned the two-bedroom guesthouse at his Hollywood Hills estate into a state-of-the-art recording studio. (He later listed the mansion for $50 million.) Others, however, would prefer to buy a house that already comes with a recording studio. One such possibility is 30333 Morning View Drive in Malibu, Calif., a six-acre property with a 12,350-square-foot home. In addition to eight bedrooms, nine baths, and on-site equine facilities, the home has a built-in recording studio that faces the ocean. According to listing agent Mary Tsai Faherty, artists such as Fergie, Incubus, the Black Eyed Peas, and John Mayer all recorded at the studio.

On the opposite side of the country, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s former Connecticut mansion comes with a professional-grade recording studio that was showcased in the MTV show Rich Girls. The home is currently on the market for $6.75 million. And in Florida, a 31,000-square-foot mansion (on the market for $28 million) owned by NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal shows off a secondary garage with a dance studio and enclosed recording studio. The studio boasts a bit of boy-band history: O’Neal allowed *NSYNC to record their first songs there. “All of our first demos, our first songs, were all from Shaq’s house,” Lance Bass later told TMZ. Who knows? Your home’s recording studio could one day host the next big boy band. At the very least, it will be a great place to have a spontaneous jam session with your musically inclined friends.