This Solar-Powered $25.5 Million Miami Manse Comes With 60 Feet of Frontage on Biscayne Bay

Of course, not every home in the Sunshine State is fortunate enough to be situated right on the water. Although, one Miami Beach mansion offers 60 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage, plus a wooden dock and its own boat lift.

The modernist compound, which has hit the market for a hefty $25.5 million, is being offered up by Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson. The tech entrepreneur originally dropped $15.2 million on the palatial Venetian Island property back in 2021. Although, no word on whether any coupons were involved in the transaction. Designed in 2018 by prominent Floridian architect Max Strang, the abode was built in direct response to the area’s subtropical climate. In fact, the residence can run entirely on solar power.

Ryan Hudson, the co-founder of Honey, just listed his Venetian Islands compound for $25.5 million Ankari Developments

Envisioned as an “entertainment heaven,” Connecticut-based firm Studio ABM Design was tapped for the swanky interiors. Altogether, there are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths spread across 5,501 square feet. Throughout the home, you’ll find soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, oak millwork, marble surfaces and even walls that have been wrapped in sumptuous suede. Naturally, the transition from indoors to outside is seamless thanks to frameless sliding doors.

The Miami Beach residence was built by architect Max Strang Ankari Developments

One notable amenity is the pad’s tricked-out cinema, complete with soundproof walls and an IMAX Enhanced projector. If you prefer to spend your time alfresco (we don’t blame you), there’s a sparkling pool and spa to enjoy, in addition to the chef’s kitchen and a breezy rooftop terrace. Elsewhere, a study that doubles as a lounge is lined with walls of glass making the whole space feel bright and airy. Broker Shawn Ankari of Ankari Developments calls the compound a “perfect blend of calm relaxation.”

