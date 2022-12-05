This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room



It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show.

A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront. Plus, you’ll have picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean and Black Point peninsula—which also helps protect the property from prevailing winds, listing agent Beth Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty tells The Wall Street Journal.

A four-bedroom mansion in Honolulu on Cromwell’s Beach just listed for $26.9 million Coldwell Banker Realty

According to property records, Nicholson bought the 14,000-square-foot lot for $6.9 million in 2007. The existing house was later torn down, and he spent the next few years building the ultimate tropical retreat. Nicholson also told the WSJ he had the home blessed by a minister, which is customary in Hawaii to foster positive energy. Rainwater and salt were sprinkled around the property to purify the space.

The beachfront home took five years to build and overlooks the Pacific Ocean Coldwell Banker Realty

“We have spent five years meticulously designing and constructing this project,” Nicholson says in a statement. “When designing this property, we looked to maximize the spectacular ocean views, 75 feet of beach frontage and embrace island living.” Located in the exclusive Cove Area of Diamond Head, the dwelling is decked out with a library, office, game room, gym and an elevator. Elsewhere, the chef’s kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, a huge Italian porcelain center island, Hawaiin monkeypod wood and a butler’s pantry.

Thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors and expansive lanais, the great outdoors never feel far away. And speaking of, you’ll find a full outdoor kitchen, built-in barbecue and an infinity pool out back surrounded by lush greenery. An added perk? The home is being sold fully furnished, meaning everything from commissioned artworks to the Murano chandelier and glass wine wall is yours to keep. Not bad for a piece of island paradise.

Click here to see all the photos of Kaalawai Place.