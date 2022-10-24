This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts

A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better.

Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.

The interiors are admittedly not for the faint of heart. You can expect everything from a bright red piano to a giant disco ball to life-sized Blues Brothers statues. The wild decor is, however, balanced by more classic touches. Think vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors that lend their own character and charm.

The living room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and ornate decor. RE/MAX Horseshoe Bay Resort SA

On the main floor, the formal living room is centered around a large fireplace that stretches all the way up to the ceiling and is emblazoned with some sort of family crest. Nearby in the ‘70s-inspired formal dining room, the aforementioned disco ball dangles directly above the table for a funky twist. A built-in bar sits right next door, as does a temperature-controlled wine cellar. From here, you’ll find your way to the brightly painted kitchen, which has tons of custom cabinetry, double islands and a breakfast nook.

The primary bedroom has its own balcony that overlooks the lake. RE/MAX Horseshoe Bay Resort SA

The main-level primary suite appears to be fit for royalty with its own sitting area, private patio and two separate closets. The en suite has also been decked out with dual vanities, a jetted tub and a walk-in shower. Upstairs, meanwhile, plays host to all five guest rooms and four full baths.

It’s the outdoor amenities that are the real draw here, though. For starters, there are two covered docks with two boat lifts that will come in handy if you plan on fishing or taking a leisurely ride out on the water. There’s also a giant pool at the front of the lot that overlooks Lake LBJ. Hey, we said you were right on it.

Shirl Thornton of RE/MAX Horseshoe Bay Resort SA holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this Texas lakehouse.