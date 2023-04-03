This Mediterranean-Style Miami Manse With 100 Feet of Waterfront Lists for $21 Million

Miami is synonymous with over-the-top luxury and a fun, party-filled lifestyle—and Argentinian hotelier and real-estate developer Alan Faena’s former home embodies the city’s eccentric and colorful style.

Faena, founder of Faena Hotels, purchased the home in 2014 and sold it in 2020, but many of the unique design elements he installed remain. And now the abode can be yours: Called Villa Crono and listed for $21 million, it’s a Mediterranean-style manse that sits on a 42,600-square-foot lot along the Indian Creek Waterway.

First built in 1927, the four-bedroom manse has stunning architecture that’s second-to-none, with high ceilings and exposed wood beams, romantic fireplaces, and arched windows that let in plenty of natural light. Many of the funky pieces that were custom-made by or for Faena are present throughout the house, such as the tiger-print sofa, the Art Deco faux tusks made from resin, and the 19th-century Spanish chandeliers. The residence has plenty of spaces for you to entertain, including a red-carpeted secondary living room and an animal-print-filled formal dining room.

The primary suite is the property’s crown jewel, with incredible views over the water and a Spanish colonial bed, a Regency-style cocktail table, and Todd Eberle artwork. There are nods to Faena Hotel’s signature red hue to be found in many rooms, whether it’s in the bedding, carpet, wall color, or color of the furnishings. The primary suite also has a generous walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. And if you can pry your eyes away from those stunning sights, you can utilize the room’s cozy office space that’s lined with bookshelves to get some work done.

The compound has a grand entrance and large courtyard, which contains that stunning main manse as well as a five-bedroom guest house. From nearly every room, there are views of the water and surrounding skyline.

But the property’s exterior is what truly shines. Besides the home’s nearly 100-year-old original Mediterranean architecture, its backyard features a sprawling lawn and a resort-style swimming pool with water features and a sunny patio. Lush mature landscaping surrounding the abode, including towering palms and bright flowers. You’ll also have access to 100 feet of waterfront, along with a dock and no fixed bridges.

