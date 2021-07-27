Home of the Week: Inside a Stunning $15 Million Hawaiian Compound With a 22-Car Garage

Dave Walters loved his cars. His eclectic collection of over 100 included some of the sexiest Ferraris ever built. His meticulously restored 1947 Chevy station wagon took best-in-class honors at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Which is why, when he designed his stunning 11,000-square-foot compound on the North Shore of Hawaii’s Kauai island, he included a showpiece, 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom to display 22 of his favorites. And in true “man cave” style, it included a workshop with a car lift, an office with miles of bookcases to display his automotive memorabilia and—naturally—a pool table.

Sadly, Walters passed away in 2009 after a long battle with cancer. The 66-year-old was best-known for his Kauai-based property development company Pahio Resorts, which essentially came-up with the concept of timeshare rentals. He sold it to Wyndham in 2006. Now, his widow Lucette has decided to list the sprawling three-bedroom home overlooking the crashing Pacific with a $15 million asking price. She’s also prepared to throw in an adjoining 1.5-acre lot for an additional $5 million.

“It is almost unheard of in Hawaii to have the opportunity to build a second substantial ocean-view property alongside an existing one. Someone could create a truly remarkable family compound here,” Josh Jerman, listing broker with Hawai’i Life Real Estate, tells Robb Report.

Built in 2001, the home is part of the exclusive Anini Vista enclave of luxury residences close to the town of Princeville. Situated on a high bluff above Kalihiwai Bay, the estate enjoys jaw-dropping views of the ocean, and the towering Bali Hai peak to the west.

A short stroll or golf cart ride takes you down to Anini Beach, which boasts one of the longest reefs in the Hawaiian islands. The two-mile fringing reef provides calm, protected water that’s perfect for swimming, snorkeling or paddle-boarding.

“What sets the house apart is its unique, curved design. The two wings curve around a central koi pond with curved concrete walkways leading into the home,” explains Jerman, who shares the coveted listing with his Hawai’i Life colleague Matt Beall.

There’s no shortage of curves in what is arguably the home’s showcase feature: its huge living room with its curved (naturally) floor-to-ceiling windows providing 180-degree views of the Pacific.

“Right now, it’s the largest home for sale on Kauai, and every room is oversized. The primary suite is just huge and features his and hers bathrooms, large closets and dressing areas and a private lanai facing west for sunset views,” Jerman adds.

While there are just three bedrooms, Jerman says it would be easy to turn that vast car showroom into two or three additional suites. Remember, there’s also a traditional four-car garage on a lower level. The home’s oversize office could also be converted into one more bedroom suite.

Other highlights include the Hollywood-style, surround-sound movie theater with old-school red velvet upholstery, 18 reclining seats, over-stuffed sofas, plus a popcorn machine. There’s also a large wine cellar, plus a full fitness center with indoor lap pool.

Talking of pools, the estate boasts a large outdoor infinity-edge pool, as well as an adjoining, lagoon-style paddling pool with its own gently sloping sandy beach.

“This home was designed for outdoor entertaining. There’s endless space around the main pool for parties, plus a large outdoor kitchen with a gourmet grille and pizza oven. You could invite 100 people over and still have room,” notes Jerman.

Potential buyers with a Gulfstream planning to fly in for a viewing will no doubt appreciate that the estate is just a short drive from nearby Princeville Airport, with its 3,500-foot paved runway. The only problem, however, might be finding a parking space for your ride, as Kuala’s North Shore is home to plenty of jet-owning A-list celebs.

The long list includes actors Pierce Brosnan and Ben Stiller, along with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who has amassed over 600 oceanfront acres. Guitarist Carlos Santana recently traded-up to a $20.5 million home from a smaller property he still owns a few miles away.