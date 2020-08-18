Home of the Week: This $29.5 Million English-Style Manor in Houston Comes With 3 Kitchens

When businessman Stephen Way commissioned a new mansion in the Memorial area of Houston, Texas, he wanted something inspired by the homes of his British birthplace. The result is a sprawling, 26,000-square-foot English-style mansion situated on four acres of private land—a residence that’s now up for grabs for $29.5 million.

Otherwise known as “The Manor on Carnarvon” because it’s a really big house on, uh, Carnarvon Drive, the place has six beds, seven full baths and nine half baths. From the outside it looks like a filming location for Pride and Prejudice, from the stone walls and slate roof to the adjacent fountains and parterre gardens. Iron gates guard both entrances to the estate.

The interiors mirror this sensibility. The living room has a coffered ceiling accentuated with faux gold leaf; the dining room features bright red wall upholstery from Fortuny—French doors open out to a small side patio and fountain. The main kitchen—there are three in total–has an adjoining breakfast room with access to the terraces.

The primary suite spans two floors, with two studies, a massage room, gym and tanning room on the first level. Upstairs is a sitting room, a pair of walk-in closets and his and hers bathrooms. The other bedrooms are accessible via a separate staircase—or elevator. The home also includes a wine vault and home theater.

Of course, there are also entertainment areas that take advantage of the ample outdoor space, like the “Tuscany Room,” which connects to the grill area and has a kitchen, dining area and built-in aquarium. There’s also a sun deck and many English cobblestone walkways.

The guest house, meanwhile is its own 3,700-square-foot ecosystem, with a kitchen, living room, dining room and game room.

On the grounds, just off the garden, is a large blue-tiled pool and adjacent pool house. Magnolias surround the property, and there are pines and red and white oaks all around it—plus one large sycamore tree. Two three-car garages accommodate visitors.

It all feels a world away—and, given the home’s English stylings, it kind of is—while also being only a 20-minute drive away from downtown Houston.

Want to get a closer look? Check out more photos, below: