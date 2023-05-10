This $10 Million Tuscan-Style Estate in Houston Comes With a Massive 50-Car Garage

Give a car collector three acres of land and they’ll build their very own mega-mansion, plus an epic garage to match.

A petrolhead’s dream pad has hit the market in Houston, and finding somewhere to store your prized autos won’t be a problem. Completed in 2008, the owner tapped Hollenbeck Architects to design the Tuscan-style estate, alongside Gunn Construction & Building and Gay & Loudermilk Engineering. While they were at it, the firms also created a professional-grade, state-of-the-art garage that can hold up to 50 vehicles. Between the showroom, multiple lifts, and on-site repair shop, one might say your marque collection is living better than you.

This $10 million mansion in Houston has a 9,240-square-foot garage that can hold 50 cars TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

The massive, 9,240-square-foot building is essentially like entering car heaven, complete with 52-foot-high steel walls and temperature-controlled interiors. The structure itself sports electric charging stations, storage closets, and nine oversized roller doors, each of which is big enough to fit an RV. In case any of your rides need a tune-up, the garage is equipped with a restoration and maintenance facility. Off to the side, there’s an alcove that serves as an office. Though, it’s decked out with so much vehicle memorabilia, it may as well be a shrine.

The garage has its own repair shop, multiple lifts, an office, and tons of auto memorabilia TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the 11,008-square-foot residence carves out enough space for five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Throughout the abode, the aesthetic mimics that of the Italian countryside. Think Venetian plaster walls, faux gilt moldings, beamed ceilings, and travertine and hardwood floors. There are also dreamy Juliet balconies, charming arches, dramatic walls of butted glass, and sweeping French doors. One addition that might surprise you? An elevator that’ll whisk you between any of the three floors.

The main house was custom-built and inspired by a Tuscan estate TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

While the pad’s biggest, most sought-after perk appeals to motoring enthusiasts, rest assured there’s plenty more to enjoy. The first level sports a vintage-style bar, in addition to an open chef’s kitchen and sprawling primary bedroom. The latter comes with an en suite bath and its own custom closet. You can add a movie theater, a game room, and a gym to the list of notable amenities. Oh, and nothing beats the Texas heat like a swimming pool and covered patio. At $9.9 million, the spread isn’t exactly cheap, but it does have everything you need.

Susan Boss of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

