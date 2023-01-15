This $7 Million Tuscan-Style Manse in Texas Comes With a Tree House

Multimillion-dollar homes aren’t typically designed with kids in mind. A rare few, however, cater to adults and children alike.

Perhaps slightly out of place in Texas, a Tuscan-style manse has just popped onto the market for $6.9 million in Houston’s Tanglewood neighborhood. Located in a cul-de-sac, the estate was originally built in 2013 and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Across its 56,502 square feet, there are a slew of fun features to discover—the likes of a tree house, a suspension bridge and two slides. Grown-ups, don’t worry, there are amenities for you, too: Think an in-house gym, a media room that’s been decked out with a ping-pong table and golf simulator, plus a garage with lifts that can accommodate up to seven cars.

Listed at $6.9 million, a Tuscan-style home in Texas has a tree house and suspension bridge in the backyard. TK Images

“Who would guess they were in Houston while bouncing down the suspension bridge to enter the one-of-a-kind tree house?” Compass listing agent Courtney Robertson told Mansion Global in an email. “After enjoying a picnic overlooking the pool, expansive grounds and bayou, glide down one of the two slides. This treasure is for the young and the young at heart.”

Throughout the property, you’ll find that rustic Tuscay charm in the vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, intricate stonework and three fireplaces. Super-tall arched windows also bring in a ton of natural light to the main living area. In the dining room, coffered ceilings, an iron-forged chandelier and plaster walls are another reminder of the residence’s Italian influence. Elsewhere, the primary suite comes complete with two walk-in closets, plus an en suite bathroom that’s been outfitted with dual vanities, a free-standing tub and a walk-in steam shower.

The interiors have wood-beamed ceilings and arched windows throughout. TK Images

From here, you’ll also have direct access to the backyard, where there’s plenty of patio space to spread out. The whole family can choose to either chill by the pool or branch out and live amongst the trees in their very own playful perch.

