Howard Hughes’s L.A. Manse Made a Cameo in ‘The Aviator.’ Now It’s up for Grabs for $23 Million.

A Hancock Park mansion made famous by late movie mogul Howard Hughes—and Martin Scorsese—has hit the market.

The Spanish Colonial estate that starred in the director’s 2004 flick, The Aviator, just listed for $23 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. Built in 1926 by architect to the stars Roland E. Coate, the Los Angeles residence was originally owned by socialite Eva K. Fudger. Hughes later rented the abode for a brief period in 1929, before scooping the spread up for a cool $135,000. More recently, following the billionaire’s passing, seller and fellow film producer Ash Shah snapped up the palatial pad for $6.3 million in 2011 from Hollywood motion picture agent Robert Bookman. Since then, the place has undergone an ambitious 18-month makeover but don’t worry, there’s still a ton of historic charm.

The former Hancock Park home of late billionaire movie producer Howard Hughes just listed for $23 million Noel Kleinman

Positioned on just under an acre, the stately home on South Muirfield Road is nestled on the eighth hole of the Wilshire Country Club golf course—so you know the views are epic. Altogether, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and an impressive 10,179 square feet of living space. Plus, you’ll find a guest apartment situated above the three-car garage, a motor court, a swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside, there are a ton of original details, including tilework, hardwood flooring, and even a vault in the basement. The latter has been converted into a swanky 2,500-bottle wine cellar. When it came to modernizing the estate, the Shahs infused the space with tons of color and eclectic finishings. The kitchen is ultra vibrant, decked out with gold ceramic tiles and brass countertops. Elsewhere, Hughes’s former wood-paneled library is now clad with black lacquer paint and serves as a media room.

The house also had a cameo in Martin Scorsese’s 2004 film, The Aviator Noel Kleinman

“Owning an architectural gem by Roland E. Coate is a rare privilege, but to possess one perfectly situated on the 8th green of Wilshire Country Club, thoughtfully restored, reimagined, and modernized for the next century, was once non-existent until now,” F. Ron Smith of the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass, tells Robb Report.

“With the added layer of the history of the home being Howard Hughes’ residency for over a decade, this exceptional opportunity presents a seamless blend of historical significance and contemporary luxury, offering its future owner an unparalleled lifestyle immersed in timeless grandeur, the utmost privacy, and the finest amenities while enjoying the best of what Los Angeles has to offer.”

F. Ron Smith and David Berg of the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 211 South Muirfield Road.