Howie Mandel’s Former Malibu Beach House Just Hit the Market for $21.5 Million  

If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline.

The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.

The beachfront home was originally built in 1957 and has been renovated multiple times since. Spanning 3,582 square feet, it offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms. As for the views, they speak for themselves—you physically can’t get closer to the Pacific Ocean unless you’re knee-deep in the water. To top it off, you also get your own strip of private beach.

A grassy courtyard sits between the main house and guest house. Berlyn Media

Another feature that separates this address from others in the neighborhood is its grassy garden, which acts as a verdant divider between the main home and the accompanying guest house. This would be the ideal spot for al fresco entertaining—there’s even a grill and built-in pizza oven.

“You actually enter into the kitchen from the garden—and the kitchen is gorgeous,” Irene Dazzan-Palmer from The Agency told Mansion Global. (Dazzan-Palmer holds the listing together with colleague Sandro Dazzan.)

Inside, you’ll find lofty beamed ceilings, oversized glass windows and a soothing color palette that draws from the coastal surroundings. Neutral furnishings reminiscent of sand and light wood floors are contrasted with pops of nautical blues. The generous white kitchen, as Dazzan-Palmer said, is gorgeous, with a large center island and a light-filled breakfast area.

A private beachfront deck is off the main living room Berlyn Media

Off the main living quarters lies an expansive deck with a sunken hot tub for soaking by the sea. There is another glass-wrapped terrace extending from the primary suite that affords picturesque ocean vistas.

As for the guest house, it is equipped with one spacious suite, a living room and a lofted gym on the second level. The coastal aesthetic has been carried through here as well, with a stone fireplace, beige furnishings and a blue-gray color on the walls.

Acquiring Mandel’s pad is, of course, no laughing matter. It’ll set you back $21.5 million all told.

Click here to see all photos of the old Mandel house.