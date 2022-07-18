Quantcast
One of the Oldest Homes in New York’s Idyllic Hudson Valley Just Hit the Market for $4.35 Million

Built in 1785, the house has hosted local dignitaries and traveling politicians, including Alexander Hamilton.

hudson bush farm Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Now’s your chance to own a piece of Hudson Valley history. 

One of New York’s most historic and architecturally significant addresses is up for sale. Known as Hudson Bush Farm, the 18-century abode is listed by Compass for $4.35 million and is one of the oldest properties in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 30 acres of land, it features a 5,000-square-foot main residence with four bedrooms. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage is also part of the package. 

The Georgian-style main house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993 and was originally built for Hendrick I. Van Rensselaer in 1785. He was a Revolutionary War veteran and a member of the prominent Van Rensselaer family. The subsequent cottage was constructed later on in the 1820s and used to operate as a smokehouse. The property was purchased in 2015 for $2 million by its current owners, Rupert Wyatt and Erica Beeney.

hudson new york historic home

The historic Hudson Valley house has its original moldings, wood floors and fireplaces  Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

“It was one of those perfect old houses where nothing had been done, which is what you want even though that makes the process harder in certain ways. The interiors were in beautiful condition, and the systems of the house less so,” Beeney told the Wall Street Journal. 

The couple spent close to a year carefully renovating and restoring both homes on the property. True to the time in which the home was built, it offers original moldings, American Chestnut wood floors, fireplaces and windows. Wyatt and Beeney also made several functional upgrades to the main house, including additional bathrooms, bedrooms, a radiant floor heating system and ducted air conditioning. 

hudson valley ny home

The primary bathroom in the main residence features a copper bathtub  Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Inside, the four-bedroom main house has an eat-in kitchen, an adjacent butler’s kitchen, eight working fireplaces and a large basement complete with a media room. The owners enlisted the help of famed landscape architect, Miranda Brooks, to design the grounds, which include an organic vegetable and flower garden, several barns, a potting shed and a large saltwater swimming pool.

While the sellers plan to stay within the area, it’ll be hard to top this historic Hudson Valley home. 

Check out more photos below:

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

Gabriel Zimmer / Catskill Image

