This $6.5 Million Contempory Home in Upstate New York Reflects the Area’s Rural Roots

This Hudson Valley home may resemble a cluster of barns from the outside, but that’s where its rusticity ends.

Sited on over 25 acres in Milan, New York, and listed for just shy of $6.5 million, the contemporary post-and-beam residence is the brainchild of Aron Himmelfarb, architect and founder of design firm Auver. Taking inspiration from the natural landscape and the local vernacular, the almost 6,300-square-foot home is wedged into a gentle hillside atop stacked blue-stone walls overlooking the Catskills.

A barn-inspired home in the Hudson Valley by architect Aron Himmelfarb just listed for $6.5 million Bailey Roubos / Dronehub Media

At a glance, the striking, multi-winged home is almost Scandinavian in its appearance, thanks to the slender planks of untreated white cedar that line the exterior. “As it weathers over time with the sunlight and the rain, it naturally grays and creates beautiful texture, based on how the form of the house exists and different facades,” Himmelfarb told Design Milk back in April, referring to the Hudson Valley project. “It really becomes a defining characteristic of the overall aesthetic.”

The interiors feel minimal and sleek yet livable and cozy, starting with a sunken living room that sports a double-sided fireplace, soaring 30-foot ceilings, and walls of windows that let in tons of natural light. Nearby, the open kitchen is decked out with Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, white Danby marble, a butcher-block-topped island, and a pizza oven. Both the living room and kitchen area spill out to a 50-foot-wide stone-paved terrace.

The primary bedroom has a private terrace that overlooks the Catskills Bailey Roubos / Dronehub Media

Altogether, there are six bedrooms spread across the home’s three floors, with the main-floor primary suite outfitted with its own sitting room, dressing room, and bathroom that offers heated limestone flooring, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. Best of all, there’s a private balcony outside the bedroom for soaking up the scenery morning, noon, and night.

Outside, the property has an actual barn—and a super cute red one at that. An in-ground pool finishes the place off, though it’s the hot tub that will likely get more use come fall and winter.

Byron Anderson and Candy Anderson of Compass hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 285 Becker Hill Road.