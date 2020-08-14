This Stunning $27 Million Lakefront Ranch Is Idaho’s Most Expensive Home

These days, the idea of decamping to Idaho in all its cinematic, rural glory sounds pretty sublime. And perhaps there’s no better place to do that than at the Gem State’s most expensive property, the $27 million Copper Rock Estate at Mica Bay. It may seem a little too socially distant for stir-crazy skyscraper expats with its 30 acres of woodlands and a 1,000-foot strip of waterfront on Coeur D’Alene Lake, but we suspect you’ll adjust.

Listed with Greg Rowley of Luxury Homes North Idaho, the four-bedroom primary residence is spread out over nearly 9,000 square feet and comes fully furnished (there’s also a two-bedroom guest home and caretakers’ quarters) with panoramic lake views throughout. Built in 2012, the mountain lodge-style home spares no exquisite detail, from a roomy private gym and a statement-making stone fireplace in the living room to a glass-enclosed wine cellar and a grand waterfall feature in the yard. Other impressive design notes include knotty alder doors, molding, cabinets and casework, historic oak floors, and wood ceilings throughout the home.

“Discerning sports fans will also appreciate the bar room thanks to the massive TV with the ability to play four different channels in tandem all while being surrounded by some of the best lake views around,” says Rowley, who adds that the outdoor kitchen with pizza oven and turret-covered outdoor living room comes in a close second as his favorite feature of the estate.

The estate’s A/V system is controlled by the touch of a button—you can be anywhere in the house and adjust lights, TVs, sound, etc.

As much as the interiors dazzle, Copper Rock really caters to the outdoors enthusiast. “The white sandy beach is a perfect spot to start your adventures on the lake swimming, paddleboarding or jet skiing,” says Rowley. “Come sunset, you’ll surely want to soak in the waterfall-field hot tub overlooking your slice lakefront serenity.

There’s plenty of hiking, biking, boating, and skiing to enjoy nearby thanks to five ski mountains, 25 golf courses (several of which are accessible by boat) and 50 lakes all within a 50-mile radius of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

But first, that rare bourbon and homemade pizza on the porch beckons…

