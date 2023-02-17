These 7 Epic Home Spas Let You Relax in Your Own Private Sanctuary

Massage in your basement? A private sauna session followed by a cold plunge—party of one? Not only are home spas more convenient—literally just a few rooms away—but they are also far more private and personal than heading to a typical spa, fitness studio or gym. Since the pandemic, the way people interact with their homes has changed dramatically, and for those with room to spare, some amenities that were once nice-to-have features have become essential. Spas at home mean you can enjoy a facial or massage in a private and comfortable environment. Especially when it comes to health-centric amenities, such as infrared saunas, steam rooms or cold plunges, people are more likely to shell out for features that can benefit their health. Many spas these days, those bastions of tranquility, also include meditation or yoga rooms.

Here, we’ve rounded up residences across the globe with the most epic home spas, from ocean-facing yoga rooms and meditation rooms to 30-person Jacuzzis and private massage rooms. Read on to discover examples of at-home relaxation at its finest.

Caesarea, Israel

The indoor pool within the palatial estate. Israel Sotheby’s International Realty

This $129 million royal-style estate in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea, Israel, has nearly every amenity imaginable. The architecture and design across this 63,130-square-foot home take heavy inspiration from Baroque and Rococo stylings, with incredible features such as intricate stained-glass ceilings, crystal chandeliers, silk carpets and 14-karat-gold moldings. The private spa is like something out of a palace, with a fitness room, saunas and an incredible indoor pool.

Corfu, Greece

The spa has a sauna, a steam room, a Jacuzzi and a lounge area for ultimate relaxation. Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

Corfu, an island within Greece’s Ionian islands, is known for its Venetian-style mansions and cosmopolitan flair. This sprawling 4.56-acre estate allows you to enjoy your own little slice of heaven away from it all. There are 11 bedrooms spread over two homes, connected via an underground pathway, with amenities including an expansive outdoor pool overlooking the sea, as well as a tranquil hotel-like spa. The area features a massage room, a steam room, a sauna and a Jacuzzi; plus, you can enjoy the space’s outdoor yoga area.

Sante Fe, New Mexico

There’s a massage room, a salon, a sauna and an impressive gym inside Vida Encantada. Daniel Nadelbach/Sotheby’s International Realty

For $28 million, this stunning manse in Santa Fe, known as Vida Encantada, comes with 18,000 square feet of living space, 14 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and 3.7 acres of land. It’s built for year-round activities and entertaining—and with its three kitchens, a 600-bottle wine cellar, fur storage, ski lockers, a heated outdoor pool and so much more, it’s certainly equipped to do so. And the two-person massage room, a salon, a sauna and a gym will let you unwind in luxury after a long day of hosting your family and friends.

Newport Coast, California

The gym and sauna inside Pelican Crest. Circa Properties

Pelican Crest at 1 Shoreridge is located in the picturesque hills of Newport Coast, Calif., just a short drive from the ocean. The $40 million, 12,000-square-foot trophy home was crafted on a grand scale and built for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Not only are there stunning views of the ocean from nearly every room, as well as the sprawling backyard, but the home is also equipped with a slew amenities to ensure you may never have to leave the property. To double down on the tranquil setting, there’s a full recreational area with an infrared sauna and peaceful workout areas for all types of fitness, including Pilates and yoga.

Los Angeles, California

The Flicker Estate’s calming meditation room. The Beverly Hills Estates

Perched on the hills of LA’s prestigious Bird Streets, the $72.5 million Flicker Estate is one of a kind. Spanning 24,000 square feet, the home was designed for those who love to live large. From the show-stopping chandeliers to the towering marble fireplace to the retractable glass walls that open to the pool deck, every inch of the home delivers a “wow” factor. It only makes sense, then, that the spa amenities would be over-the-top as well. The primary suite is like a mini spa, with its titanium-polished travertine finishes, dual freestanding soaking tubs and a private balcony. There’s also a 30-person Jacuzzi spa, a fitness center and an epic meditation room.

Breckenridge, Colorado

A peek inside the manse’s Swiss-style hammam. Luxury Portfolio International

Listed for $19.5 million, this Swiss-style chalet in Breckenridge transports you to Europe through its chalet-style design and amenities. It’s a perfect modern interpretation of traditional Swiss alpine architecture and even the materials, which includes centuries-old reclaimed wood and Norwegian natural stone, were imported from a warehouse in the Alps. Of the many amenities, the Swiss spa with a hammam is particularly impressive.

Vienna, Austria

The indoor pool. Austria Sotheby’s International Realty

This stately home in Vienna, Austria, will allow you to live like royalty. In renovations until 2025, this estate offers 6,458 square feet of living space across four levels. The home will be located within a new exclusive development with elegant modern design features. Of the many amenities, there’s a private spa with a massage room, an indoor pool and a sauna.