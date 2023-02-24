Inside 7 Stunning Cliffside Homes That Let You Enjoy Life on the Edge

Terra firma not quite cutting it? Cliffside, or clifftop, homes might be the perfect antidote to traditional cookie-cutter living. For those seeking off-the-beaten path residences, homes in proximity to nature or dwellings that push the boundaries of architecture, clifftop abodes promise panoramic views and creative design elements that challenge the way we live. These homes often interact with nature in more intimate ways, as the homes must be built within the cliffs or hillside landscapes. Ideal for people who aren’t afraid of heights or rocky promontories, we’ve rounded up incredible—and unexpected—homes across the globe, from a moody point in Oregon to a masterpiece in Sydney, Australia, to a multigenerational estate teetering on the edge of a private point in the British Virgin Islands. Whether it’s a home hanging hundreds of feet above crashing waves or the highest point with 360-degree views, look no further than these spectacular residences for sale now.

Sydney, Australia

The home overlooks the Sydney Harbour. Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty

The coastal eastern suburb of Dover Heights in Sydney, Australia, is lauded for its impressive real estate but also its views over Sydney Harbour and the city’s skyline. The futuristic-looking home, called the Lighthouse, has site-specific architecture that mimics the curves of the natural cliffside below. There are floor-to-ceiling windows that engulf every side of the structure and let in the stunning views. Just steps from the verdant cliffside, with waves crashing several feet underneath, it feels as though you could touch the ocean.

Cloverdale, Oregon

The home is built around a 46-foot-tall lighthouse for prime views. Justin Jones/Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestucca Sea Ranch sits along the picturesque Oregon Coast, which, in some seasons, resembles the coastlines of Scotland and Ireland. The cliffside home sits within a nearly 26-acre parcel and has 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding forest. The 7,442-square-foot abode has a unique Cape Cod meets Pacific Northwest design. The (literal) pinnacle of the residence? The 46-foot-tall lighthouse the home is built around.

Maui, Hawaii

The property is above the Maliko Bay. Travis Rowan Photography

Not for the faint of heart, this home atop Maliko Point in Maui is just steps from a steep cliff that drops straight into the ocean. This also means that from every room in the house, the light sound of crashing waves is omnipresent. Listed for $22 million, the three-bedroom property was recently renovated for the modern buyer and has every amenity you could want, including a freeform pool with a waterfall, a spa, a cabana and a covered lanai.

Dominical, Costa Rica

The property is located within the Sea Ridge Reserve, home to protected nature. 2Costa Rica Real Estate

Sustainability is at the core of this epic sustainable legacy estate in Costa Ballena, Costa Rica. The $12 million home is located within the Sea Ridge Reserve, which has more than 1,000 acres of protected and biologically diverse land. The abode within the Reserve is situated on a 2,400-foot-tall knoll within a coastal mountain range—the highest point in closest proximity to the ocean in all of the country—and has views that stretch more than 60 miles. In fact, you can see three major waterfalls from the edge of the property.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

This is a trophy multi-generational estate with room to grow. Engel & Völkers

Occupying Tortola’s entire western peninsula, the $25 million Steele Point Estate is a legacy property with more than eight acres and four villas. The estates are built into the rocky promontories and cliffs overlooking the water below. There’s access to the water via a lush pathway, and the property also has two private pools and a helipad. All four villas allow for total privacy, yet are connected via garden pathways.

Côte d’Azur, France

The clifftop villa built in 1925. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

The waterfront property Villa le Trident was built in 1925 by architect Barry Dierks, who frequently hosted high-profile guests including Pablo Picasso, Somerset Maugham and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, to name a few. It’s not difficult to see what’s so attractive about the home, as it’s situated atop a peninsula and surrounded by beautiful red rocks of Massif de l’Estérel, a Mediterranean coastal mountain range along parts of the Côte d’Azur. Views include the Bay of Cannes, Cape Roux and the seemingly endless Mediterranean Sea.

Valparaiso, Chile

The home overlooks Maitencillo, Chile Chile Sotheby’s International Realty

This two-story home in Valparaiso, Chile, was built intentionally so the common spaces and bedrooms were exposed to the northwest views of the ocean, beaches and the city of Maitencillo. There are two separate wings of the house, designed to be separate for multi-generational living or privacy among families. Outside, there’s a large infinity pool, a hot tub, a central garden and a covered barbecue area for incredible sunset views.