This Opulent NYC Townhouse Could Be Your Own Gilded Age Estate for a Cool $18 Million

New York City’s Upper East Side is known for its opulent architecture, incredible residences and pre-war buildings; now you can own a piece of the history for yourself.

Listed for $18 million, this 19th-century townhouse at 163 East 64th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue is a perfect example of the swanky neighborhood’s quintessential architecture. The Townhouse, as it’s called, is a five-floor Neo-Georgian residences that’s 20 feet wide and 90 feet deep. The abode is easily distinguishable from its neighbors, thanks to its raked limestone and red-clay brick facade.

A living area. Nest Seekers International

In total, the residence features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three powder rooms. It spans 8,000 square feet with a total of 15 rooms across its many floors, with 1,325 square feet of additional air rights that would allow the future buyer to create an additional terrace on a sixth floor. High ceiling heights throughout the townhouse make each room feel even more spacious and elegant. The home was first built in 1872 by architect John G. Prague, who designed several townhouses in New York around this time, and retains many original design elements.

One of the five bedrooms. Nest Seekers International

Within the home’s exterior gates, there is a radiant heated sidewalk and steps, ideal for the winter. Inside, there’s a lovely entry foyer, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and many living areas. The townhouse is built for entertaining and has a 90 foot by 20 foot Parlor floor, a European-designed rooftop garden, an immaculate atrium fabricated by Lalique and a full-service bar. There’s also an original English pine library that dates back to 1872. Other amenities include an intimate first-floor garden, eight working fireplaces and a windowed basement, with a temperature-controlled wine room, gym and storage space. An elevator that services each floor, as well as a separate service entrance. The interiors certainly have room for more modern aesthetic updates, but there is beautiful molding that exudes the look and feel of an elegant bygone era.

The home was first built in 1872. Nest Seekers International

The townhouse is located on a stunning tree-lined street and one of 25 townhouses in the area. In 1999, the neighbors on the block established the East 64th Street Lexington to Third Avenue Neighbors Association Inc. that is funded by the members in an effort to maintain and improve the street’s aesthetic.

The home is co-listed by Jessica Campbell, Matt Bajek, Rena Lerner and Elizabeth Bowden of Nest Seekers International.

Check out more photos of 163 East 64th Street:

The library. Nest Seekers International

The formal dining room. Nest Seekers International

The private rooftop garden. Nest Seekers International

A rendering inspiration for what the future buyer could do with the kitchen. Nest Seekers International