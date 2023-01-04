Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens

Along with Palm Beach in Florida and New York’s fabled Hamptons, there are few beachside communities as costly or posh as Malibu, the Southern California hamlet long-favored by Hollywood and billionaires. For decades, Malibu has been pricey, but the pandemic period has seen this already exclusive enclave become even more so amid a string of nine-figure sales.

Although not exactly nine-figures, a new property designed by cult architecture firm Standard Architecture is raising the bar for aesthetics and style in Malibu’s ultra-private Point Dume neighborhood. Priced at $23.9 million and repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, and Chris Cortazzo of Compass, the home is set in a bijoux gated community and comes with a highly coveted key to Little Dume Beach. This beach is a major Southern California surfers’ haven where names like Jeff Bezos and Napster’s Shawn Parker have been known to chase the kind barrels.

The home features a pair of islands in the kitchen. Mike Kelley courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

The home was developed and built over five years by owners Greg and Mica Belzberg who enlisted Standard to create this modernist gem. A long-time favorite of the discreetly monied, the firm is also known for designing a sizable number of fashion designer James Perse’s boutiques—whose inimitable minimalist style has become a byword for sophisticated chic.

“We met Standard Architecture when interviewing architects for another project and always loved the scale and simplicity of their designs and their choices of materials,” Greg Belzberg explains. “After staying in touch and seeing them do projects for various other friends, we knew they would be a perfect fit for this home.”

Low-slung and sexy, the estate has a serious Slim Aarons vibe. Mike Kelley courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

The home is serene and spacious, sprawling over a total of 8,000 square feet, and includes five bedrooms and eighth bathrooms. There are two pools, ample outdoor space and panoramic mountain views. The estate also has a separate guest house with its own entrance, kitchen and patio with a fire pit.

While Malibu is certainly well-known, the neighborhood of Point Dume remains far less discovered. “Point Dume is a safe, 1970s-style neighborhood. . .where we know most of our neighbors—from old-school Malibu folks to big-time celebrities or titans of industry, yet all seem low key and friendly,” Greg Belzberg says. “We enjoy fresh air, incredible surf and serene beaches, large lots with plenty of privacy, and our kids can safely ride their bikes on their own to the beach for a surf or a friend’s house.”

The light-filled great room leads to the outside. Mike Kelley courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

The property feels almost as much like a museum as a home. Inside, Italian stone, warm white oak millwork, Afromosia wooden doors and windows and Bocci lighting sourced from Vancouver set the gallery-like tone. Further on, there’s a massive great room leading to a joint living and dining area which is capped by 13-foot ceilings. The space features mobile glass doors that open up to the backyard.

A dining area with banquette-style seating is attached to the chef-style kitchen, which houses dual prep islands. The bedrooms, five in total, are equally stunning, including a primary suite complete with a giant bathroom area anchored by a sculpture-like stand-alone soaking tub.

A cozy lounging area. Mike Kelley courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

Further on is a 50-foot lap pool that flows into an even larger swimming pool which anchors the property’s outside area. The space—which is framed by those stunning hillside views—also includes luxe-SoCal standards such an alfresco pizza oven, barbecue and bath area, all elegantly covered by a pergola. The entire space is accented, says Mica Belzberg, “by rough cut cedar fencing and a decomposed granite drive, along with mature olive trees, wild grasses, as well 14-foot tall aloe and melaleuca trees that paint the exterior’s arid pallet with an artistic focus on drought-tolerant landscape.”

The home, while stunning, is as much about the architecture as location, close to shopping, dining, hiking, biking, horse trails and that coveted surf (luckily, there is a mud-room and surfboard-storage area in the home itself). This is the second ground-up property for the Belzbergs, who along with being Malibu developers are also long-time residents and major cheerleaders. The couple is working on a handful of additional Malibu properties that reflect their eclectic and global taste. “We love to create homes for people to enjoy that embody what we have experienced over the years living the Malibu lifestyle,” Mica Belzberg says.

More photos from an high-design Malibu surfers’ haven:

The side-by-side swimming pools. Mike Kelley courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates