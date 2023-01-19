This $27.5 Million NYC Penthouse Blends Art Deco Design With Stunning Central Park Views

There’s no arguing that one of New York’s most iconic landmarks is Central Park—and now you can relish in those legendary views everyday, thanks to this latest listing.

Hitting the market at a cool $27.5 million, the dramatic 6,000-square-foot penthouse at 115 Central Park West has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. It’s a corner unit lined with large windows that offers both sweeping park and city views, as well as an expansive terrace for you to soak it all in.

The home is located in the Majestic, a dual-tower residential building on the Upper West Side constructed in 1929 and a fine example of Art Deco architecture in the Big Apple. This penthouse unit combines the character of that original structure with a slew of modern updates and designs. The residence is accessed via a private elevator that leads into the 35-foot-long great room, complete with a fireplace and a dining room.

The open-plan kitchen with a dining nook, wet bar and grand piano. Stefano Ukmar

In total there is 900 square feet of outdoor space split between two terraces. The 104-foot-long area is what makes this penthouse come to life; it can be accessed from several rooms, including the living room, great room and kitchen. The second terrace, meanwhile, is 30 feet long and located off the primary suite, completely separate from the rest of the home. With east-facing views of Central Park, the smaller spot is the ideal place for your morning cup of coffee.

And the main bedroom has more tricks up its sleeve: The primary bath is exceptionally spacious, with plenty of full-length mirrored closets, an oversized custom bathtub, a double marble vanity and a steam shower. The other four bedrooms are situated in a separate wing of the house, along with a staff and a laundry room.

The home’s kitchen is decked out with high-end appliances and a large center island, perfect if you love to cook or entertain. The kitchen opens to the dining room and great room, which is unusual for a layout in a pre-war building, making the penthouse feel even more spacious and inviting. There’s also a wonderful entertaining wing with a bookshelf-lined, living room-size library and an office. The entertaining space and great room are lined with wood, which gives the residence a regal, old-world feel. A similar feeling is mirrored throughout the property, thanks to its wood floors, and the unit has its own water pressure and water-heating systems.

The entertaining area. Stefano Ukmar

And if you ever need assistance, you’ll be in very capable hands: The Majestic is a white-glove co-op building with a full staff of doormen, concierges, hall men, porters, elevator attendants and a resident manager. It’s also outfitted with a variety of amenities, including a first-floor gym, a playroom, a rooftop solarium and an additional terrace. The property can be found directly across the street from the historic residential building the Dakota and near Fifth Avenue. Lisa Lippman at Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

Check out more photos of the penthouse at 115 Central Park West below:

The 104-foot-long terrace overlooking Central Park. Stefano Ukmar

The primary bedroom. Stefano Ukmar

The dining room. Stefano Ukmar

Stefano Ukmar

The primary bathroom. Stefano Ukmar