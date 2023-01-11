Home of the Week: This $28 Million Estate in Delray Beach Has a Bali-Inspired Backyard Oasis

A swanky seven-bedroom estate in the coveted South Florida community of Delray Beach has recently hit the market—complete with a tennis court, a swimming pool and an enviable waterfront location.

Delray Beach, a once-sleepy hamlet 50 miles north of Miami close to Boca Raton, has seen some serious sales in the last three years. Back in 2021, a 21,000 square-foot home sold for $19 million, in what was then the most expensive non-oceanfront Delray home ever sold. More recently, a massive six-bedroom property directly on the Atlantic was listed for $58 million, which, if sold, would mark an all-out Delray record.

In between is the Sundara Estate, which is listed for $27.5 million. The property, which is being repped by Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman, is the definition of “lavish.” Sprawling over 18,000 square feet and set directly on a tiny, tranquil lagoon, the new-build home is tucked into a quiet residential district a short drive from the ocean and beach. The abode is resort-like and luxurious, filled with endless amenities that give it a serious White Lotus vibe right in the heart of the greater Miami metropolitan area.

The grand duplex staircase anchors the entryway’s jaw-dropping 30-foot ceilings. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

“The home is really a residential rarity, beginning with the backyard that was inspired by the Four Seasons Bali,” Adžem says. “The family that built the home spent a summer in Bali and were so overwhelmed by the resort’s splendor and grace that they chose to replicate it.”

Located in Stone Creek Ranch, a bijoux residential community on Delray’s western fringes with just 37 top-of-the-market estates, Sundara is anchored by its pair of interior and exterior leisure zones. Inside, you’ll find 4,000-square-foot entertainment space that includes a high-tech home theater, a game room decorated with collectable sports memorabilia and a pro-level bar that pours into an indoor-outdoor lounge, with its own summer kitchen and wood-burning oven.

Elegant landscaping accents the home, which was inspired by the Four Season Bali. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

Continue to explore the backyard and you’ll discover that Bali-inspired leisure and entertainment area, acting as “a majestic, one-of-a-kind setting that seamlessly brings together the elements of earth, wind, water and fire, complete with a 170,000-gallon saltwater pool, cascading water features and an elevated lounge with an oversized whirlpool bath and poolside cabana,” Adžem says. Indeed, so obsessive were the owners about this singular space that they even flew in a feng shui master to ensure its design possessed the optimal energy flow, particularly the positioning of the estates’ Buddha statue.

Set on a sizable 2.6-acre lot, Sundara introduces itself to visitors via a stunning duplex great room, featuring a sexy, curved staircase on one side and one of its myriad public rooms on the other—all capped by a stunning central chandelier and leading to the home’s sizable outdoors. “This bilevel foyer features floor-to-ceiling windows rising to 30 feet,” says Adžem, who calls the entire home “an ode to craftsmanship that draws from the finest materials.”

Wine collectors will swoon over the vertical wine cellar. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

And these materials are as eye-catching as they are precious. The walkway leading to the primary suite, for instance, is inlaid with mother-of-pearl, while the suite’s closet has been inspired by the lacquered glamor of a Chanel boutique. Additional unexpected touches include everything from a hidden passageway in the office leading to a chic cigar lounge with a next-gen air filtration system.

Although clearly intended for entertaining, the property is also meant for family living. The gourmet kitchen has been designed by leading kitchen-maker Downsview and includes its own industrial catering space and pro-level appliances. There’s also a separate wine room where prized bottles are presented on illuminated linear shelving; the butler’s pantry leads to the dining room, which is lit by a $100,000 Terzani lighting system. In addition, there’s a large-sized gym with its own sauna and massage room; a garage large enough for even the most ambitious car collection; and a fully-equipped guest house with a private entrance.

Resort-like and lavish, Sundara features a hotel-style bar. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

With its tranquil, waterfront location, Sundara evokes the best of the Delray Beach lifestyle, which pairs urban amenities with walkability and ample lifestyle amenities. The area’s culinary scene is particularly well-known among South Floridians “and lures people from all over the region,” Adžem says. “The town also has an enviable beach culture with a strong emphasis on health and wellness.” Most of all, Adžem adds, “Delray Beach offers the ease and access of nearby Miami and Fort Lauderdale without the stress, crowds or traffic.”

Check out more photos of the luxe Sundara Estate in Delray Beach below:

The home includes a private sauna. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

The pro-level cinema. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media

The property’s feng-shui approved Buddha statue. Danny Petroni Photography / RISE Media