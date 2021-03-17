This $6 Million Gatsby-Era Mansion on Long Island Has Walk-In Closets the Size of Bedrooms

You may as well say this stunning waterfront mansion is in West Egg. It has all the trappings and timing of a Gatsby-era estate: substantial grounds with manicured gardens just waiting for the party to start, painstakingly decorated details inside the home, grand spaces for gala-style gatherings and views across Long Island Sound. Its price tag of $5.9 million seems like a steal considering the property’s size and location.

Known as Cedar Knolls, it’s perched at the water’s edge just outside Cold Spring Harbor in Laurel Hollow, one of the many tony enclaves that dot the North Shore of Long Island from Port Jeff to Port Washington. The home is set on two acres and has a private driveway, so the neighbors feel distant, while the private beach is just steps away.

The 10,000-square-foot Georgian manor home was built in 1929 for railroad magnate Frank Gould. For the project, he commissioned architects Noel & Miller, who became renown for designing the original and the current Whitney Museum in Manhattan. The current owners spent more than $3 million updating the home to modern standards while also preserving Noel & Miller’s original architectural details, such as coffered and sculpted ceilings and intricate wood trim.

The house’s seven bedrooms and 10 baths have warm wood floors or artful tiles throughout. The eat-in chef’s kitchen is thoroughly modernized with premium appliances, a marble-slab-topped island, an enormous double-range with pot filler and even an open-plan butler’s pantry for additional prep space. You’ll be looking for the dumbwaiter. The formal dining room is large enough for a banquet feast and has stunning views of the Sound. There’s a ballroom (naturally), a library and a home office, as well as cozy family spaces and a brand-new elevator that maintains the classic style of the era. Competing in number with the nine fireplaces tucked throughout the home, including in the underground speakeasy, are the many, many chandeliers dangling from the ceilings.

The primary bedroom suite includes two massive walk-in closets and a silver-wrapped soaking tub in the bathroom. Five of the other bedrooms are en suite, and one has a walk-in closet to rival the primary suite’s. The wall treatments throughout—and even ceilings done in metallic shades—feel lavish and luxe, even in smaller spaces. In total, there are 24 rooms in the mansion.

Outside, the most appreciated renovation may be the new infinity-edge pool, with the surrounding lawns and gardens beautifully landscaped. The property comes with mooring rights as well as a deeded private beach. The listing is held by Rosemarie Strippoli of Coldwell Banker Realty.