Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets

Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International.

When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City.

This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami market, bringing with it a swanky 205-room, five-star hotel, signature spa and pampering levels of service. The property is set directly fronting Biscayne Bay with views out onto the Atlantic and South Beach just beyond.

A sky-high living space.

But more than anything it will be the jaw-descending design of the building itself that will make its mark on the downtown Miami skyline. Offering a collection of nine spiraling, offset black-glass cubes stacked Jenga-style, it’s from the drawing board of renowned Uruguayan-Canadian architect Carlos Ott, in collaboration with Miami-based Sieger Suarez Architects. The entire project is the brainchild of Miami-based developer PMG, who has co-opted San Francisco interior design firm BAMO to create the sleek interiors.

Penthouse 02, priced at $23.7 million, takes up half a floor in the ninth glass cube and will feature over 6,700 square feet of living space. The condo is awash with a wide range of bells and whistles, including standout features such as a huge, glass-sided Sky Conservatory—complete with lap pool, full bath, summer kitchen and west-facing sunset views. On the east side, the main living and dining space opens out onto a 520-square-foot balcony with full sunrise and ocean views.

A spa-like bathroom.

In the central section of the residence, there’s space ear-marked for a six-seat screening room, with an adjoining den, bar and walk-in wine cellar. The residence’s five ensuite bedrooms, including an impressively sized, corner master suite, take up the entire southern side of the unit. Standard touches for all units include deep balconies, Sub-Zero Wolf appliances and kitchens designed by Tara Bernard and partners.

While some buyers may balk at the fact that it will take a few years for the Waldorf penthouses to come to market, this is actually an opportunity. Units such as Penthouse 02 arrive essentially as white boxes, which means future residents have time to customize their fit-outs to meet their unique demands.

A dining room with views over Biscayne Bay.

Ryan Shear, PMG Managing Partner tells Robb Report that of the 12 residences that make up the tower’s “ninth-cube” flagship Penthouse Collection, six have already been sold. And while the remaining six are half-floor spaces, there’s the option to create a full-floor, 13,000-plus-square-foot unit that would be priced at over $43 million.

As for the rest of the property, buyers at the Waldorf Miami have access to a truly hotel-like experience—including concierge services, dining reservations, room service, a spa and fitness center and even dog-walkers. Many of these amenities will be accessed via an app that links to the home’s smart technology.

Another calm gathering spot.

“We’ve been extremely thoughtful about every detail from design, technology, space and flow in every aspect of this property, from the sales gallery to the building itself, and Covid has certainly influenced this process,” said Shear about the property when it launched in late 2021.

Although the price may be steep, Penthouse 02 has a strong chance of securing that nearly $25 million price tag. Late last year, the Waldorf’s largest penthouse—a 33,000 square-foot “Mansion in the Sky” reportedly sold for an undisclosed price. The condo features 10 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms and ceilings towering even higher than those in Penthouse 02—up to 25 feet in height. The sale marks a major start for this project, which is helping reshape both Downtown Miami’s skyline and condo scene.

The development’s swimming pool.

A bar area.

The condo’s tranquil bath.

Nighttime views.