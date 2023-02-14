Pack Your Toothbrush: This $7 Million Condo in Boston’s St. Regis Residences Comes Fully Furnished

Located in Boston’s waterfront Seaport District, The St. Regis Residences, Boston is the city’s first standalone hotel-branded residential building. The tower takes up a prime piece of real estate in the city—the last residential waterfront development on the Boston Harbor—and Robb Report has an exclusive look inside the first fully designed condo.

Listed for $7 million, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home has unobstructed waterfront views of the harbor through floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s a spacious living room and en-suite bedrooms, as well as a gourmet chef’s kitchen. Like other St. Regis residences, the finishes and materials are of the highest quality, including custom Italian-made cabinets from BAMO, designed exclusively for the new property; state-of-the-art appliances from Sub Zero and Wolf; marble kitchen counters and backsplashes; high-end fixtures in each bathroom; and dark oak wide-plank seven-inch Italian flooring throughout the living areas and kitchen. As an extra touch of luxury, you can also enjoy radiant floor heating in the primary bathroom.

The primary bedroom designed by Eric Roseff Jared Kuzia

This unit, 5E, spans 2,589 square feet and has a Juliet balcony in the living area with direct waterfront views of the harbor. What sets this residence apart from the others are its interiors thoughtfully curated by Boston-based designer Eric Roseff, who used a colorful and eclectic approach to transform the residence into a mini art gallery. Both elegant and of-the-moment, the creative incorporated many pieces of statement furniture, such as serpentine sofas by Vladimir Kagan and vintage Dialogue swivel chairs by HBF in the living area. Meanwhile, there’s a custom dining banquette upholstered in fabric from Holly Hunt and Hair by Hide bedside dresses from Bernhardt, custom Phillip Jeffries wall coverings in the entryway foyer and primary bedroom walls and select, one-of-a-kind artworks.

And if you happen to be an art aficionado, you’ll definitely appreciate the works that can be spotted around the condo. These include Mask by Greg Lotus, a piece by Peter Keil, a relief print by Anna Bryant and Damien Hirst, to name just a few. Luckily, the condo is available to purchase fully furnished—for an additional cost—if you find its decor particularly alluring.

The dining room. Jared Kuzia

“For The St. Regis Residences, Boston, my goal was to create a sophisticated, stylish and elegant living experience,” Eric Roseff, principal and owner of Eric Roseff Designs, tells Robb Report. “This is a statement-making building in Boston, and I knew the interiors had to match that caliber. The interiors capitalize on the breathtaking views of the Boston Harbor but also provide an eclectic, exciting atmosphere that truly captures the essence of the St. Regis brand. The design sets the tone for luxury and sophistication but also energy and effervescence. This space feels more like a lived-in home than a model residence, and the finished product feels like it sits comfortably in its skin—the waterfront location, sculptural architecture and vibrant interiors work together to co-exist harmoniously.”

Check out more photos of residence 5E below:

The bedroom features a Damien Hirst piece above. Jared Kuzia

Roseff’s design choices are vibrant and of-the-moment. Jared Kuzia

Design details from Roseff. Jared Kuzia