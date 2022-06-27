First Look: Inside a $9.5 Million Condo at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills

Mandarin Oriental Residences is officially taking offers for condos in its first standalone property in the US, and Robb Report just got an exclusive sneak peek inside.

Located on the swanky Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, the new development spans a massive 323,000 square feet and comprises 54 hotel-branded residences that range from one to four bedrooms. Six whopping penthouses can also be found on the top floor.

A stone’s throw from Rodeo Drive and the famous Golden Triangle, the high-end condominium was built by luxury development and investment firm SHVO and features upscale interiors designed by 1508 London. The London-based design studio opted for sleek, contemporary décor that was reportedly inspired by the local landscape and lifestyle of Beverly Hills.

The first three-bedroom unit revealed (pictured here) sports Nordic white oak flooring by Grato throughout, along with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors to let in plenty of natural light. The custom-designed Molteni kitchen is equipped with Tabu Birch wood cabinetry and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops and backsplashes, while the two bathrooms are replete with marble and offer heated floors. Of course, the apartment comes complete with custom closets (again by Molteni) that can hold everything you buy on Rodeo.

All of the residences include motorized solar and blackout shades, as well as Nest thermostats and pre-wiring for Lutron home automation systems. You can also opt for curated furniture by 1508 London and a Mandarin Oriental accessory package, which includes Frette sheets, Georg Jensen silver and more.

As all of the homes are managed and serviced by Mandarin Oriental, you’ll enjoy all the perks of a ritzy hotel, too. You can expect a host of five-star amenities, such as a private porte-cochere with valet parking, an expansive rooftop sanctuary with a pool, a spa with a steam room and sauna, as well as a high-tech fitness center with Technogym equipment, indoor-outdoor yoga rooms and meditation spaces.

The property even offers an array of culinary experiences designed by Michelin-star chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. This includes a private rooftop lounge, exclusive in-home dining and a restaurant at the base of the building that is open to the public as well.

“Residents will have the best of both worlds, including the added security and privacy of a residential-only building underscored by legendary five-star Mandarin Oriental service, concierge-driven amenities, turn-key residences, and Michelin-starred culinary offerings,” founder and CEO of SHVO Michael Shvo said in a statement.

Move-ins at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills are expected to commence later this year, with one-bedroom homes starting at $3.6 million, two-bedroom condos at $6.3 million and three-bedroom units at $9.5 million. Penthouse pricing, meanwhile, is available upon request. Three-bedroom condos are now available to view on-site if you’d like to see the space IRL.

Check out more images below: