9 Spectacular Homes That Let You Enjoy Life Right on the Water

The most coveted pieces of real estate are often found directly on the water. Waterfront properties, whether it’s a ranch along the river, an oceanfront home or lakeside cabin, typically increase in value as time goes on and provide homeowners direct access to their favorite hobbies, such as swimming, boating or water skiing. Similar to homes with biophilic design, water and surrounding nature can make us happier and help our overall well-being by encouraging us to spend time outdoors.

Some people crave beachside living with easy access to those sandy shores, while others may prefer homes along Miami’s Intracoastal Waterway, for example, with piers that are the perfect perch for a boat ride around the bays. Lakeside retreats, like the ones found in France, are more quaint ways to enjoy all the benefits of living near water and nature; meanwhile, marsh or river-side homes like in South Carolina are full of charm. Read on for nine of the most impressive homes around the world that’ll let you indulge in waterfront living, no matter what style you prefer.

Remmarholmen, Finland

The private island has a main house, a guest house and a sauna. Snellman Sotheby’s International Realty

Spread over nearly five acres of land, this small private island known as Remmarholmen gets you just about as close to water as you could get. Just five minutes from a small marina, the entire isle gives you the ultimate private oasis you’ve been craving for just over $3.7 million. There’s a main house, a guest house and a traditional Finnish sauna, made using materials such as granite, glass, oak, pine and steel with a contemporary design. In total, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as large, open-plan living spaces and large terraces. Both minimalist and cozy, you may never want to step foot of the island—except, perhaps, to enjoy that crisp water to its fullest.

Miami, Florida

There’s 106 feet of waterfront with Miami skyline views. Legendary Productions for Dina Goldentayer

With 54 feet of automated glass doors that lead to the pristine backyard and waterfront, this Miami estate is the definition of prime indoor-outdoor living. This $45 million, five-bedroom and five-bathroom home has direct views of the Miami skyline from nearly every room as well as its spacious, palm tree–filled backyard. There’s 106 feet of waterfront, as well as a new seawall and dock for boating aficionados keen on soaking up the 305 from the water.

San Francisco, California

The bay is just steps away. Butler Armsden Architects

This next estate isn’t just Scandinavian in design: The $14 million San Francisco-area home was actually built for an owner who had Scandinavian seafaring heritage. With that in mind, Butler Armsden Architects was inspired by the water when designing each and every space within the residence. Large-paned windows allow views of the bay from each room, while various types of wood, clean lines and open-plan spaces make the home warm and inviting. The manse faces west for all-day sun and also has a boat lift for large watercraft, stand-up paddleboards and a ladder for immediate swim access.

Rhone-Alpes, France

This lakeside property has a modern design and plenty of outdoor space. Annecy Sotheby’s International Realty

Completed in 2022, this new-build home is situated along the shores of Lake Annecy in Veyrier du Lac, part of France’s Rhone-Alpes region. Listed for $7 million, the five-bedroom, 4,843-square-foot home is an architectural marvel. There are large windows that let in plenty of natural light and amenities to suit every last member of your family, such as a sauna, a wine cellar, a home cinema, a gym and indoor and outdoor pools. It overlooks the lake and is nearby the charming, quaint village of Veyrier du Lac.

Dana Point, California

This Orange County home has 70 feet of waterfront. Jon Encarnacion Photography

If sold for its asking price of $55 million, this home in Dana Point could be Orange County’s priciest trade. Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, Dana Point is an affluent area known for its oceanfront living. The 9,630-square-foot home has six bedrooms and all the amenities under the sun, including a bar, a 500-bottle wine cellar, a tri-level illuminated staircase, a movie theater, a Zen garden, a sunken fire pit within the pool, a commercial elevator and 70 feet of waterfront. Large windows look onto the ocean, and there are many terraces and outdoor spots where you can enjoy those stunning views.

Austin, Texas

The two-story lakeside boat house. Frank Garcia/Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty

Lake Travis might come to mind when thinking of Austin waterfronts, but there are several charming lakes and rivers in the area. This specific $20 million home encourages you to engage with nature via a custom natural rock-inspired pool, artful landscaping and its lakeside features, including a two-story boat dock with two boat slips and a covered gardening space. A path extends from the home to the boat house where you can partake in water-centric activities or simply watch the sunset.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

The riverside home has a pier and boat lift. Kiawah Island Real Estate

The Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina, just 25 miles southwest of Charleston, is the ideal place to unwind with nearly 10,000 acres of coastal landscape. The luxury gated communities feature many course-side homes overlooking the coastal waters. Lording over the Kiawah River, this $14 million shingle-style home exudes graceful Southern style with Old Charleston–style bricks and timber detailing. There are six bedrooms, many verandas and porches and a cozy library nook, as well as a private dock with a boat lift. From here, you have easy deepwater access for boating, fishing, paddleboarding or kayaking.

This Hawaiian home overlooks the renowned surf break called Acid Drops. Gelson Dwight

This $15 million Hawaiian-style home along Kauai’s Poipu coastline has a front-row view to a famous surf break called Acid Drops and also access to the protected sandy cove of Keiki Beach. In total, there’s 290 feet of ocean frontage that will allow you to drift asleep with the sound of the waves. Hawaiian magic abounds, from the crafted scissor beams, Koa wood elements, lava rock pillars and towering palms dotted throughout the property. Landscaped lawn space beckons you outside, and the ample seating area provides grandstand views to the many surfers who surf this break.

Lake Maggiore, Piedmont, Italy

The splendid lakefront home. Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

Italy has many types of waterfronts, from the ocean along the Amalfi Coast or Capri, to the many lakes within the country. This $7.3 million villa facing Lake Maggiore, however, is a rare gem. The property features a villa built in 1820 that takes you back in time with its traditional facade, stone courtyard, an old fountain and sculptures. The lush grounds feature many outdoor dining and seating areas to enjoy views of the lake and Switzerland, as this region of Italy borders the country. Close proximity to the water allows you to soak in all the beauty this region has to offer and provides nearby access to boating, swimming and other lake activities.