The 11 Best Ski Chalets fo Sale Right Now, From the US to Japan

From Canada to the US and France to Japan, ski season encourages luxurious holidays filled with active days on the slopes and Champagne-filled après ski. Luckily, there are many residences around the world that offer ski-in/ski-out access or sit in close proximity to prime peaks—all perfect for year-round living or those cozy winter trips spent with family and friends, no matter which country you prefer. If you’re in the market for a luxe vacation property that doubles as the ultimate skiing destination, read on for our list of the most sumptuous chalets, in both contemporary mountain and traditional rustic design, that will instantly beckon you to some of the most pristine summits.

Vail, Colorado

A gorgeous chalet-style home in Vail. Forbes Global Properties

Vail is one of those impressive ski towns that gets better and better each snowfall. The Colorado resort was founded in the 1960s and has grown to become one of the most storied winter spots, filled with luxury boutiques, great food and, of course, perfect skiing. And Tyrolean Chalet 9, listed for $20.5 million, puts you (almost) in the heart of the action. Steps from Vail Village, this lavish four-bedroom chalet-style home overlooks the tranquil Gore Creek. In fact, the lodging is steeping in Vail history: It was once the Tyrolean restaurant before it was transformed into a luxury abode in 2006.

Big Sky, Montana

The perfect home for those who love to entertain. Dave Pecunies Media/Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

Channel your inner Yellowstone character at 53 Fossil Road, a $30 million rustic-style cabin in Big Sky, Mont. Rustic only in design, this sprawling 7,800-square-foot home is situated on a near-three-acre parcel and has seven bedrooms, perfect for extended family or groups of friends. The post-and-beam construction home evokes a cozy cabin vibe and was built for entertaining; there are two full-size refrigerators, three dishwashers and a six-burner double-oven stove for large gatherings. Amenities include a full bar, a pool table, an outdoor bocce ball court, a putting green and more.

Park City, Utah

This year-round house is surrounded by nature. Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

You can’t get closer to the slopes than this Park City, Utah, home. A true ski-in/ski-out property on Park City Mountain, the 5.5-acre estate, listed for $14.8 million, is shielded by pines, aspens and meadows for year-round privacy with close access to the resort amenities. Spanning 9,189 square feet, the six-bedroom home is sleek and contemporary, with immaculate finishes, materials and secret rooms, such as an upper-level treehouse loft. Multiple terraces and decks also allow you to enjoy the outdoors year-round. And after a day on the trails, you’ll have your pick of amenities, including a steam shower, a sauna, a hot tub and a fire pit, to get nice and toasty again.

Méribel, France

A traditional rustic chalet in France. Forbes Global Properties

Tucked in the center of Les Trois Vallées in the French Alps, Méribel is one of France’s premier ski destinations known for its authentic mountain architecture and charming town. This traditional chalet, built in 1992 and renovated in 2013, spans more than 4,700 square feet and has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms over four levels. It’s crafted entirely from ancient wood but is also packed with a slew of modern amenities, such as a wellness area with a sauna and hammam, underground parking plus a few balconies and terraces.

A traditional Swiss-style chalet. Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in the canton of Valais, Crans-Montana is a real-life fairytale with activities for each and every season. This property, situated on more than 2.7 acres, spans 10,085 square feet and has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It has panoramic, unobstructed views of the Rhone Valley and Anzère, as well as proximity to some of Europe’s most pristine pistes. But you may never make it to the slopes, as the contemporary home has its own Jacuzzi, hammam, gym, dedicated ski room, wine cellar, hanging gardens—and an overall gorgeous design.

Whistler, Canada

This residence is just minutes from Whistler Village. Barry Calhoun

Canada’s best skiing is found in Whistler, located on the country’s West Coast outside of Vancouver. There’s incredible après-ski and a picturesque village, alongside several luxury resorts and spas. The Haven, listed for just under $18 million, has a trail on the property, meaning you can quite literally ski to your front door. There’s also easy access to a golf course and, for the more adventurous set, cross-country skiing. The lodging, which has six bedrooms and spans 6,025 square feet, has soaring 24-foot ceilings in the great room, plus an abundance of fireplaces, a media room and 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Telluride, Colorado

The home was built to mimic the surrounding mountain ridges. Whit Richardson for Douglas Elliman

Built in 2014, this radically designed mountain home in Telluride, Colo., is like a piece of art among nature. Listed for $18.5 million, the home’s design was inspired by surrounding mountain ridges and is centered so that nearly every room has a view of Wilson Peak. While you’re close to the slopes of the luxe Telluride Ski Resort, you feel far from the masses while lounging at home. There’s also plenty of year-round activities, such as fishing in the private trout pond and hiking on the miles of manicured trails just steps from your front door. The manse is located within a very private gated community, which offers a ski valet and a private ice-skating rink when winter rolls around.

A traditional Kitzbühel, Austria-style home. Engel & Völkers

Kitzbühel is one of Austria’s most famous and picturesque ski towns, with medieval roots as a historic mining town—and it’s home to the world’s highest cable car system. You can make all the town’s charm a permanent fixture in your life, thanks to this luxe $26.8 million (€25 million) chalet. The traditional home has a main residence and a guest house, totaling seven bedrooms and over 11,700 square feet of living space. It is crafted to perfection using hand-paned, antique floors, antique marble, heraldic brick and old, rustic chopped wood. Plus, the home has antique pine parlor library, an indoor pool, a pine sauna, a terrace and ample parking for your many guests. And the lodging’s wine cellar and tasting room give you ample space to store and sip your favorite bottles.

Hokkaido, Japan

Japan has several incredible ski destinations. Christie’s International Realty

For $2 million, Rusutsu Chalets #1 in Japan can be your winter ski escape. Japan’s slopes are found on Hokkaido, one of the country’s northernmost main islands, which is filled with ski resorts, mountains and hot springs. Rusutsu Chalets is a luxury ski and golf community designed for year-round outdoor pursuits, and Chalet #1 is located directly on the golf course and is just minutes from the island’s best resort. It was built in 2020 and has four bedrooms, and amenities such as a fireplace, an outdoor gazebo, a Jacuzzi and gardens round out the chic abode.

Aspen, Colorado

This $100 million Aspen home was first built in 1979. Michael Brands

Aspen is by far America’s glitziest ski town in the summer, but it ups the ante come the winter months. It has become the new billionaires’ playground, which in turn has caused a high demand for real estate. This $100 million, 10-bedroom home at 730 South Galena Street is one of just five single-family homes directly on Aspen Mountain. The modern abode spans 14,000 square feet and comes with true ski-in/ski-out access to the pistes. You can enjoy its many outdoor areas and the fantastic nature vistas, as well as a path to the mountain. Belonging to the same family for decades, until now, the home gives you what could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of iconic Aspen real estate.

Dolomites, Italy

This ski chalet in Italy was first built in the 1950s and renovated in 2006. Christie’s International Realty

This luxury chalet in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, offers up a new triple threat: history, skiing and access to delicious Italian cuisine. Tucked within the Dolomites, it was built in 1950 and renovated in 2006 with attention to detail and exquisite pieces of high-end furniture. It has an incredible 12 bedrooms, a huge garden and, most importantly, vast mountain views. The home offers simplified luxury and is considered a protected building by the Italian Cultural Heritage, thanks to its architectural design. Cortina, meanwhile, is one of the most glamorous towns in the Dolomites that still feels like an intimate, small town.