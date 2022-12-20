Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol

With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons. The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all of the private residences are already sold out with the exception of Casa 9. The Casa 9 Penthouse is listed for $19.8 million and spans nearly 6,000 square feet with an additional 2,400 square feet of outdoor space.

One of the five bedrooms within the penthouse. Four Seasons Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

The full-floor residence is located on the top floor and has some of the best ocean views of any home at Cabo Del Sol. The penthouse has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a media/study room, plus a covered terrace, a private outdoor pool and a spa. Although you have quite possibly every amenity at your disposal in the community, you may never want to leave the comfort of this home.

The residence has a kitchen with a separate preparation room, as well as Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; a spacious great room; a private elevator; an outdoor kitchen; and a bonus room that can be used as a study, a media room or an office. All of the bedrooms have terraces, as well as generous closet space and expansive bathrooms for the utmost comfort. The bathrooms also include outdoor showers and state-of-the-art Kallista fixtures, rain shower heads and freestanding Claybrook bathtubs.

Each bathroom has an outdoor shower, freestanding tub and state-of-the-art Kallista fixtures. Four Seasons Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

“There is not another layout like it among the Four Seasons Residences with all rooms on the same level,” says Erin Dixon, vice president of sales at Cabo Del Sol. “This is the best ocean view property in the Four Seasons and all of Cabo Del Sol. Also, we would like to work with the owner to customize the furnishings, art and accessories.”

Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of the home are the private pool and spa that overlook the ocean, with plenty of alfresco terrace space to enjoy. The home also has floor-to-ceiling glass-sliding doors that open from the great room to the terrace that enhances the element of indoor-outdoor living.

The private terrace at Casa 9. Four Seasons Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

With purchase, residents at Casa 9 Penthouse are offered a membership at the Cove Club, which features a Jack Nicklaus–designed Cove Club Course, a members-only beach club, a spa, fitness facilities, private dining venues, an adventure park, tennis and pickleball courts and private hiking and biking trails. You’ll also have full access to all of the Four Seasons amenities and the option to put the home in the rental program.

An exterior rendering of the penthouse. Four Seasons Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is located between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo along the Sea of Cortez. It’s situated along 50 beachfront acres and will also include a 96-room resort in addition to the 61 private homes. This is the second Four Seasons within Cabo; the first being Four Seasons Costa Palmas. In the Cabo Del Sol development, there will be other resorts, though the Cove Club is one of the most high-end areas of this master-planned community. The Cove Club, which has traditional Mexican architecture and decor, also has a mountain adventure park, an organic farm, four pools and more.