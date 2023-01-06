This $20 Million Turks and Caicos Penthouse Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Mansion

Among Turks and Caicos’s 40-island archipelago, the newest development making waves is Arc at South Bank, the final—and most exclusive—enclave to be completed within the community. If you’re interested in joining the neighborhood, you only have one chance left: The property’s final residential offering, the penthouse, recently listed for $20 million. It’s currently one of the most expensive units on the market in the island nation.

Poised atop the six-story, 17-unit residential building, Penthouse at Arc is the locale’s crown jewel, with added seclusion and generous living quarters. It covers the entire sixth floor (the highest level) of the low-density tower, which has a unique vertically “suspended” design to ensure privacy and indoor-outdoor living. And for the hefty price tag, the penthouse sure comes with plenty of perks.

One of the five bedrooms. Lissoni

“The Penthouse at Arc combines the best of both worlds: the privacy and generous space, both indoor and out, of a private villa with the convenience, security and spectacular views of an elevated condo lifestyle,” Ingo Reckhorn, cofounder of Windward Development, the developer of Arc South Bank, tells Robb Report. “It has a 26 foot by 10 foot pool; covered and uncovered outdoor seating areas for lounging and dining; outdoor kitchen; multiple outdoor showers; a sunset cocktail deck; a Jacuzzi associated with one of the extensive primary bedrooms; and 360-degree water views in this unique beachfront location, all perched at 85 feet above sea level.”

Each residence was designed by renowned architect and designer Piero Lissoni, but the penthouse has the best views and largest layout of all units. The 12,630-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as large living areas that connect to a massive terrace for prime alfresco relaxation. High ceilings make the space feel even grander, and Lissoni’s soothing natural color palette, as well as the use of wood and stone, infuses a Caribbean vibe that doesn’t overpower the views. Sophisticated and elegant, the architect designed the home to be both functional and beautiful.

The outdoor pool deck. Lissoni

“Piero Lissoni designed Arc, and particularly the penthouse, with seamless indoor-outdoor living top of mind, offering extra-large living spaces to host family and friends,” Reckhorn says. “A signature vaulted timber ceiling in the living areas and primary bedrooms will highlight the beauty of the turquoise Caicos Bank outlooks all around.”

The living room overlooks the turquoise water. Lissoni

The terrace itself is larger than most homes, totaling 7,000 square feet and wrapping around the entire unit—meaning each bedroom gets access to their own private lounge space. The penthouse also has a large outdoor pool, oversized lush gardens surrounding the outside areas and a boat slip for vessels up to 150 feet. Plus, the home is the only residence where you’ll get panoramic views of the entire island, best enjoyed from the outdoor dining and lounge area or that sleek infinity pool—where the water seems to become one with the impossibly blue ocean.

There is seamless access to the outdoors from nearly every room. Lissoni

Arc is one of the residential neighborhoods of South Bank Resort and Marina, a 31-acre development situated in Long Bay Beach in Providenciales with a community of many private enclaves, amenities and beach access. Like other homes in the area, Penthouse at Arc includes entry to South Bank’s restaurants, fitness center, full-service marina, spa, sports courts, private pools and beach access. There are also butlers and private chef services at the ready, as well as a concierge that can set up any activity you wish. The luxe Grace Bay Resorts, located just across the island, will manage Arc at South Bank to ensure you’ll receive its standard five-star service. As another perk, the enclave will also home to Turks and Caicos’s first man-made lagoon.

If you want to experience island life for yourself, you’ll only have a short time to wait: Construction on the Arc will begin this year, with the property set for completion in 2025.