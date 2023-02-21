Nicole Kidman Once Stayed in This Stunning Mallorca Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $69 Million.

It only makes sense that actress Nicole Kidman would choose to stay in the Beverly Hills of Mallorca while filming the new Paramount+ TV series, Lioness, alongside Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman.

Her dwelling of choice? The architecturally impressive Villa Solitaire in the upscale Son Vida neighborhood of Mallorca, a Balearic island off the coast of Spain. Kidman stayed in the sprawling hilltop villa as a guest of the developer Jens Liebhauser, who is also owner of five-star Austrian hotel Zhero Hotel Ischgl-Kappl and a Ferrari Challenge Driver. And now the property can be yours.

The sunken conversation pit. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

Listed for $69 million (or €65 million), the villa was designed by award-winning Italian architect Matteo Thun, who created a striking glass-front home to capitalize on the magnificent views. The abode took nearly eight years to complete and was designed to mimic boat sails floating through the air. Son Vida is not only the oldest neighborhood on Mallorca, but it’s known for its prestigious and pricey estates. The south-facing views overlook the capital, Palma, as well as the Mediterranean Sea.

The living area. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

The home spans 24,757 square feet and has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a striking contemporary design with Italian furniture, as well as limestone flooring in every room sourced from the Antequera quarries in Malaga, Spain. The home is encased in floor-to-ceiling glass walls; with the press of a button on the first floor, the glass walls slide into pockets and open up to the patio for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The villa has four floors, with the main one housing the open-plan living room, which includes a sunken conversation pit; a eat-in-kitchen; a formal dining room; a informal dining room; a bar; and a wine cellar. The second floor features the bedrooms, all of which overlook Palma and the ocean. There is also a rooftop terrace with an open-air cinema and a Jacuzzi, as well as a basement with a garage that turns into a nightclub and a wellness area.

There are two pools and a lush Mediterranean garden outside. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

The home’s wellness features in the basement include a gym, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room and a Zen meditation garden. The garage transforms into a nightclub with high-end sound systems and a projection wall for video art installations. Outside, there are two swimming pools, lush Mediterranean gardens, a fire pit and a large outdoor dining. Other features include a glass elevator that services all floors, a staff area and custom furniture.

Check out more photos of Villa Solitaire below:

Each bedroom overlooks Palma and the sea. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

The glass elevator services each floor. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

The underground garage turns into a nightclub. Engel & Völkers Mallorca

The gym. Engel & Völkers Mallorca