Inside the Ultra-Luxe New Penthouses at London’s Landmark Skyscraper One Park Drive

London is leveling up its real estate offerings in a big way, and One Park Drive’s new penthouse collection in Canary Wharf offers ultra-luxe, sky-high living.

Developed by Canary Wharf Group, the duplex penthouses are situated on the 56th floor. One Park Drive is an architectural landmark with a unique geometric form and one of the most distinctive buildings of the London skyline. The project is Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm Herzog and de Meuron’s first residential building in the UK, and while they consider the firm to have no house style, the duo is known for their innovative facades.

The kitchen. Canary Wharf Group/Knight Frank

For the penthouses, Herzog and de Meuron worked alongside structural engineers AKT to create the unique features within each duplex penthouse and interior designer Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio to create lovely homes. The penthouses range from 1,637 square feet to 3,904 square feet and each is completely unique, though each has a lower and upper level and double-height living spaces. While the layouts might be unique, shared characteristics include panoramic views across London, terraces, a courtyard garden and curved, sculpted staircases that act as centerpieces within the residences.

Other features from Herzog & de Meuron include sculpted, curved columns and plenty of wall space designed to hang art. Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio was enlisted to create custom-made decor, like ceramics, sculptures and wall art, as well as curate furniture and lighting from other well-known designers. For example, the lights are by Alvar Aalto and Ingo Maurer; the chairs are by Verner Panton and Tobia Scarpa; a piano by Poul Henningsen; and a desk by Belgian architect Frans Vossen.

The kitchen. Canary Wharf Group/Knight Frank

“Each room has been meticulously curated—we wanted every single object to feel as if it has been made specifically for this space or that it has been carefully selected for it,” says Tom Dixon. “It should feel personal, convincing, compelling and aspirational. We didn’t want to design a typical luxury apartment. The beautiful, fluid spaces feature high ceilings and large expanses of wall and windows and the artworks create the sense of a private gallery. But there is of course an element of practicality, with seating where you might want to enjoy the impressive views.”

Located in Canary Wharf’s newest 23-acre neighborhood, Wood Wharf, residents of One Park Drive benefit from waterside living and plenty of nearby entertainment, restaurants, shopping and more. The building has a 24-hour concierge, movie theater with a private bar, library, lounge, and residents-only health club. The penthouses are priced from $4.7 million (£3.95 million) and above.

Furnishings are by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio. Canary Wharf Group/Knight Frank

“The penthouse collection at One Park Drive is completely awe-inspiring,” says Emma Fletcher-Brewer of City and East New Homes. “The outstanding architectural merit means the interiors not only need to match the uniqueness of the penthouses, but also subtly enhance and not overshadow or detract from its authentic beauty. It’s a difficult balance to achieve, but Herzog and de Meuron and Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio have done it perfectly.”

Check out more photos of the property below:

Each penthouse has a “pocket” courtyard garden. Canary Wharf Group/Knight Frank

One Park Drive has a distinctive facade. Canary Wharf Group/Knight Frank