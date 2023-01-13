This Contemporary New Miami Condo Has 10 High-Design Penthouses With Sweeping Views of the City

When renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni first joined the Casa Bella residential project, he knew that each home, especially those in the Penthouse Collection, had to be, as he says, “absolutely outstanding.” With the influx of residential towers and sky-rocketing demands for Miami properties, it can be difficult to stand out. But Casa Bella’s design was influenced by the city’s international residents, a true fusion of the European and American cultures present in the Floridian haven. The result is a modern, Mediterranean-inspired residential tower found in a prime location near downtown Miami, the city’s design district and Wynwood.

“Miami has changed a lot, and now it’s the new place where people like to be,” Lissoni tells Robb Report. “If you combine the possibilities in art, design, architecture, music and fashion, Miami has become a very international town inside Florida.”

A living area in a duplex penthouse. Related Group

Developed by Related Group and Alta Developers, the 56-story tower has 317 residences, including a 10-strong Penthouse Collection. The developers enlisted renowned architecture firm Arquitectonica, Lissoni and B&B Italia to take part in this one-of-a-kind project. This is the first residential partnership for iconic Italian design house B&B Italia, known for its high-end collaborations with Rolex, Hermès and Rolls-Royce and chosen for its international appeal. Lissoni is B&B Italia’s creative director.

The tower’s exterior features undulating waves and is a modern, artful structure that lords over Biscayne Bay. If Casa Bella is a theater’s stage, B&B Italia is one of the most important actors, Lissoni says.

“We designed a new, super-modern tower with incredible architecture, and we need to work with the best in the world, which is B&B Italia,” he says.

There are 23-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows. Related Group

The Penthouse Collection is different from most condo projects in that all 10 penthouses have a bespoke design, and there are seven floor plans. The Upper Penthouses on the 54th floor include two triplex and two duplex homes. The triplex residences range in size from 5,432 to 5,900 square feet and will be priced between $12 million and $13 million, while the duplex penthouses hit the market between $8 million and $10 million and span 4,110 to 4,560 square feet. Those three-floor condos will have private rooftop terraces, spa pools and summer kitchens, reminiscent of the Mediterranean lifestyle. In all four of these Upper Penthouses, you can also expect 23-foot, double-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. The remaining six standard units will be priced from $4.8 million to $6 million on the 52nd and 53rd floors.

“It’s not enough to simply put furniture in a space because in the end, the panoramic views are not enough when it comes to designing a penthouse,” Lissoni says. “For these spaces, we used furniture from B&B Italia, as well as other brands, because it can’t look like a catalog. For each space, we incorporated antique pieces from China, Japan and Africa with modern pieces from European countries, like B&B and Maxalto, and special vintage pieces from the 1950s and 1960s. If you shake it together, it becomes a cultural cocktail.”

There is a total of 10 penthouses. Related Group

The Mediterranean-inspired homes have distinct flooring options, including natural stones; gourmet kitchens with integrated espresso machines and high-end appliances; a selection of kitchen cabinet colors, exclusive to the Penthouse units; eat-in kitchens; and generous primary bedrooms. You can also work directly with B&B Italia’s designers to create custom units, though B&B will offer move-in ready packages with furnishings and decor, should you want a more turnkey experience. There are also two floors of amenity spaces, which includes a wine vault, a theater, co-working spaces, a pool, gardens, a gym and a spa, as well as concierge services, housekeeping, pet care, childcare and more.

“Casa Bella is located in downtown Miami’s thriving Arts & Cultural District,” says Nicholas Pérez, senior vice president of Related Group. “There is no other residential development with this design pedigree in the neighborhood, which is why Casa Bella continues to attract Miami natives, out-of-state and international buyers.”