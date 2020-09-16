Inside a $6.5 Million Condo in the Newly Renovated Waldorf Astoria New York

The Waldorf Astoria New York is back—well, almost. The hotel’s $1 billion renovation isn’t quite complete yet—its formal reopening likely won’t happen until the end of 2022—but the developers are offering buyers a sneak peak of one of the 375 condos in the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria in the meantime.

The unit, which features interiors by renowned designer Jean-Louis Denoit, can be purchased for $6.5 million. A two-bed, two-and-a-half bath, the home measures about 1,500 square feet, with ceilings that are approximately 10 feet high.

You’ll enter through a lacquered front door with custom bronze fixtures into a marble foyer with a powder room adjoining. Once you enter the main living and dining area, the Waldorf Astoria’s Art Deco influences are on full display. Cove lighting harkens back to the hotel’s original design, and there are custom burnished bronze accents throughout.

That doesn’t mean the place is completely stuck in the past, though. The kitchen is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances, including a gas cooktop, wall oven and wine refrigerator, and all of the windows have been replaced so that they’re more soundproof, and the apartment can be fitted with a home automation system.

Custom elements include kitchen cabinetry by Italian manufacturer Molteni&C, mosaic tile floors in the primary bath arranged in a motif inspired by the original Waldorf Astoria and more. Plus, all secondary bedrooms have their own en-suite baths.

Other than the cache of being able to say that you live in the Waldorf Astoria, residents will enjoy access to practical perks, including the building’s 50,000-square-foot amenity space. This private suite includes the 82-foot Starlight Pool, a fitness center, wellness lounges, a terrace and private offices. They’ll also have access to the hotel’s spa and wellness center, where residents can enjoy massages and take advantage of the on-staff physical therapists and fitness instructors.

While this particular residence is priced at the $6 million mark, condos at the Waldorf Astoria start at $1.7 million. That’s a bit more than it will cost to stay the night at the hotel, but hey, this way, you’ll never have to leave.