‘Miracle Mop’ Inventor Joy Mangano Lists Her Historic Long Island Estate for $20 Million

Noted Gilded Age architect Stanford White may have originally designed this estate back in 1917, but it really could be known as the house that mops built.

Sprawled out over nine acres on Long Island’s North Shore, the 22,000-square-foot mansion—dubbed Swan Manor—was purchased for $1.35 million in 2000 by Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano and has since undergone millions in renovations. “I’d say about 90 percent of the property has been renovated since Joy bought it,” listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International tells Robb Report. A few of those updates include the creation of 14 spa-inspired bathrooms, an enormous indoor pool, a large gym, a hot tub, a sauna and a wine cellar with its own tasting room. There are also 14 bedrooms altogether.

The main home also features a stunning two-story great room with a surplus of windows that allow the space to be filled with natural light. Elsewhere, cathedral-style ceilings with exposed wooden beams accent the home’s bright palette. As you walk the grounds you’ll come across a tennis court, as well as a bluestone driveway and four-car garage. Two million dollars also went into landscaping, according to the listing agent. Upgrades included a new pergola deck, a stunning stone garden waterfall and imported porcelain patios. The best feature of all for some, however, may be the jaw-dropping views of the Long Island Sound. And with so much space and such luxurious amenities, Mangano made sure to equip the resort-like grounds with a state-of-the-art security system that monitors every inch of Swan Manor for your safety.

Aside from the main home, there’s a cottage on the premises for staff and a three-bedroom guest house that was originally as a barn, according to Elliott. “Robert De Niro slept there,” Elliott states in regards to the guest house. In a 2015 movie about Mangano’s life—Joy , starring Jennifer Lawrence—De Niro played her father, Rudy, and the listing agent confirms the actor slept over as a friend of Mangano’s. Even more interesting, the estate’s neighborhood of St. James, New York, has long had a history with actors and famous folk, as it became a popular vacation spot in the early 20th century for names like John Barrymore, Myrna Loy and Irving Berlin. Hidden halfway between New York’s bustling cityscape and the Hamptons, the neighborhood provides calming solace just outside of town.

For those curious about the current owner, Mangano has acquired hundreds of patents and trademarks since her success in the early 90s. The business mogul is currently the CEO of CleanBoss, a sanitization product line she founded, as well as an executive producer of USA Network’s America’s Big Deal, a Shark Tank-like show where inventors sell products on air. Mangano hosted family in the residence over the course of the pandemic, but now that they’ve resumed their lives outside the home, she’s placed it on the market in an effort to downsize.

“There are very big houses and prestigious people in the area,” Elliott adds. And when asked what type of buyer Mangano hopes to attract, he goes on to say “we’re looking at a large family—someone that has a lot of children or wants to have true privacy.” With all the home offers, its $20 million price tag just might be a bargain.

For more information on the listing, contact Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. Check out more images below.