An Irish Home with Its Very Own Go-Kart Track

If you love living life in the fast lane, look no further than this sprawling rural estate in Northern Ireland, which comes with its very own go-kart race track. Buckle up, put the pedal to the metal, and blast around this challenging 10-turn, 1,100-yard course with a few of your friends. You can even spray Champagne to celebrate your victory in the complex’s separate race-control office, which features its own 1-2-3 winner’s podium.

The track has been built to strict British Motor Sports Association safety standards, and it comes with adjoining workshops and garages to keep your go-karts humming perfectly. For younger daredevil drivers, there is even a separate kid’s racetrack. And, to make sure the kids stay entertained for hours on end, there’s also a well-equipped adventure park.

Sitting on 28 acres of rolling countryside in Moneymore, part of Northern Ireland’s West Ulster region around an hour from Belfast, the estate includes a spacious two-story, 6,500-square-foot residence with five bedrooms and four baths. Attached to the main house is an indoor swimming pool with a wood-beamed vaulted ceiling, large hot tub, and sauna. A few steps away is a triple garage with a loft-style gym and play area. There is also a large cinema room to play your favorite motor racing movies, plus a spacious sun room off the main living area with expansive views of the nearby mountains.

In addition to the go-kart track, the sports-centric grounds include a helipad, large open paved parking areas, and double gated entrances leading to the front and rear of the home.

David Best, of listing agent Stanley Best Estate Agents, says the property would be perfect for a fun-loving family with a passion for motorsport. “Every budding Mario Andretti would feel right at home here,” he says.

The property is currently for £2.25 million, or roughly $2.95 million.