This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others.

For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand feet of beachfront facing the Platanitos Surf Break. The island, which currently has no structures, is exceptionally lush with towering coconut trees and native vegetation. It’s zoned for a private estate, small eco-resort or even a glamping site. Here, you don’t have to worry about prying eyes, as the land is surrounded by over 1,500 acres of ecological preserve filled with estuary channels.

The island has a gentle beach. MexHome

The land is situated at the end of a gentle, swimmable, eight-mile beach and is less than two hours from Puerto Vallarta’s international airport, as well as fabulous surfable beaches and villages. Isla Tortuga, which translates from Spanish to turtle island, is also located next to a sea turtle protection camp—Platanitos Sea Turtle Camp—from which the island gets its name.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for private islands has increased dramatically, as they provide privacy, security and seclusion. From private islands in Palm Beach, Florida to Belize, there are private islands around the world waiting to be discovered. Though Mexico isn’t often the first place that comes to mind when looking for a private island, the beauty of owning here is proximity to the rest of the country’s great destinations and food.

For example, Isla Tortuga is located in the Platanitos community and is known for its regional dish pescado sarandeado, a slow-smoked mesquite-grilled whole fish. The area also has lower levels of tourism than its buzzy counterparts, like Punta Mita just south, meaning that even the public beaches often feel private, peaceful and quiet.

Check out more photos of Isla Tortuga:

There are hundreds of coconut trees. MexHome

It’s located next to an ecological preserve and turtle sanctuary. MexHome