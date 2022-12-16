This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel.

In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from tennis courts, a gym, a restaurant and even a private beach are yours to enjoy. Luckily, you’ll have an enormous pool all to yourself back at the house.

Inside, you’ll find lots of pop art decorating the walls. The Carroll Group

The Mediterranean-style manse is composed of six bedrooms and five bathrooms across its 6,968 square feet. Inside, you’ll find soaring 40-foot ceilings in the foyer, and if that wasn’t striking enough, feast your eyes on the grand staircase located just off the entry. The further you wander in, the more eye-catching the interiors become. A purple dining room makes quite the statement, while massive pieces of wall art add a bold, whimsical touch to each of the living spaces. Elsewhere, the open-concept kitchen has been outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. There’s also a game room and lounge complete with a pool table.

When you need a bit of privacy, feel free to retreat to the primary suite. It’s been decked out with a huge walk-in closet, a secluded terrace and a separate sitting room. Honestly, the en suite bathroom comes close to stealing the show, though, with a large walk-in shower and a sumptuous soaking tub that’s surrounded by sand-colored columns, akin to a Roman bath.

There’s also an all-red movie theater with leather seats, a velvet curtain, a popcorn machine and a concession stand. The Carroll Group

Of course, you can always treat yourself some more, thanks to the extremely swanky movie theater—popcorn machine and candy station included. There’s not a bad seat in the house, with nine oversized leather loungers to cozy up in and rich wood paneling on the walls. For a dose of Old Hollywood glamour, there’s even a plush red-velvet curtain draped over the screen, so you really feel like you’re at the cinema. Now, all that’s left to do is host the ultimate watch party.

