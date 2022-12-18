Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant

Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa.

When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being able to bottle up your own vino, which you can store in the wine cellar.

A historic Italian villa just outside Rome has hit the market for €43 million ($45 million) Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Taking cues from Tuscany, the property is set on an original Roman road and surrounded by lush, fertile grounds. Think centuries-old olive and almond trees. And yes, you can produce your own oil. There’s also an orchard where you’ll have your choice between plums, oranges, figs and lemons that will be ripe for picking. Altogether, the main estate has seven bedrooms and there are eight additional bedrooms divided between the 4,100-square-foot guest abodes. With all this space for visitors, there’s no shortage of bathrooms, either. In fact, there are 19 in total.

The property spans 40 acres and has its own vineyard, fruit orchard and overlooks the Mediterranean Sea Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

If you do plan on hosting an epic crowd, there’s a private restaurant on site that’s been outfitted with a contemporary commercial kitchen and enough seating for up to 25 of your closest friends. Visitors can hang out by the scenic outdoor swimming pool or check out the indoor Roman-style spa. The latter has been decked out with hot and cold tubs, a sauna, steam room and, of course, massage rooms. For this slice of Italy, you’ll have to shell out a cool €43 million ($45 million). But hey, that’s a small price to pay for paradise.

Seth Cohen of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.

