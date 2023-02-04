This $45 Million Miami Beach Mansion Comes With a Curvy Bathroom Designed by Zaha Hadid

Throughout her lifetime, late architect Zaha Hadid only designed one private residence, and it’s located far off in Russia. But as a favor to her close friends and prominent real estate developers Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins, she created what just might be the world’s coolest bathroom to complete their Miami mansion.

Now, the couple is finally ready to hand over their longtime estate to a new owner, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Although, you’ll have to cough up a cool $45 million. The Spanish-style abode is sited on the largest of Florida’s Sunset Islands with prime views of Sunset Lake, which is what initially drew Robins to the property back in 1997. Originally built in the ‘40s, it has gone through extensive renovations over the years. Most recently, an additional 2,500 square feet was added to the property in 2016. Architect Walter Chatham and interior designer Julie Hillman were also tapped to remodel the existing structure.

The Miami home of real estate developers Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins just listed for $45 million. The Jills Zeder Group/ 1OAK Studios

“I grew up in Miami Beach and I used to water ski everywhere,” Robins told WSJ. “I was always looking at this property because I thought it was perfectly situated. Miraculously, when I was looking for a house in the 90s, it was on the market.” Today, the palatial pad comprises seven bedrooms and eight full baths across its 9,000 square feet. There’s also a detached, one-bedroom guesthouse and a two-car garage. Elsewhere, the grounds resemble your own tropical oasis where you can enjoy the heated swimming pool, play around on the half-basketball court or have dinner out on the dock. “That’s where we spend a lot of time,” Soffer added.

What’s more, the stark-white interiors double as a gallery for the couple’s extensive art collection. Though, none of the pieces are included in the sale. The two floors also feature a library, a gourmet chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room. When it comes to the primary bathroom, well, that’s where Hadid comes in. Soffer reportedly showed the Pritzker Prize–winning architect some options for a bathtub over dinner but received a call the next day saying Hadid wanted to design the entire space herself.

Close friend and architect Zaha Hadid designed the primary bathroom inside Soffer and Robins’s manse. The Jills Zeder Group/ 1OAK Studios

“It was the nicest thing that probably any friend has ever done for me,” Robins told the publication. The resulting room is striking, to say the least. The curvaceous arrangement makes it hard to decipher where the shower stops, and the bathtub starts. Essentially, they’ve been combined into one cohesive, futuristic-looking unit: Something only a genius like Hadid could dream up.

Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group hold the listing together.

