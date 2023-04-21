Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus Designed Golf Courses for This New Bahamas Residential Complex

It’s not everyday that two golf legends design courses within one development, but Jack’s Bay on the Bahamian island Eleuthera is the first of its kind.

Jack’s Bay is an exclusive resort club and residential community that will offer homesites and one-of-a-kind amenities. Primed for golf enthusiasts, the development will include the first Jack Nicklaus Heritage golf course by Nicklaus Design, as well as a 10-hole short course designed by Tiger Woods. Nicklaus and his team have designed hundreds of courses around the world, but Jack’s Bay is unique in that it is set to become the top, high-end golf destination in the Caribbean. There will also be rare Nicklaus real estate branding rights as a Nicklaus Community—the first in the Caribbean and a distinction given to just a handful of select developments around the world.

Homesites will fit into the island’s natural topography. Jack’s Bay

“It’s an amazing property in terms of what Mother Nature gave us, from the elevation and topography to the water features and beaches,” Tommy Turnquest, executive deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Jack’s Bay, tells Robb Report. “The physical attributes of the property are amazing. We wanted to develop Jack’s Bay in a very sustainable way, being true to the topography and natural features without spoiling it. We were intrigued by the idea of having two courses designed by golfing greats of different generations, and we are very happy to sign on for the world’s first Jack Nicklaus Heritage golf course.”

Jack’s Bay encompasses 1,200 acres and has a 20-acre lake, four miles of sandy beaches, beautiful bluffs, blue holes, caves, and natural features that make it perfect for families looking to escape to nature. There will be 24 “Beachfront” and “Ocean View” homesites priced at $1 million to $3 million. Homesites will soon be available through Jack’s Bay’s Founder’s Program. The Founder’s Row homes for Founder’s Program owners are located along the oceanfront between the clubhouse—the Atlantic Club—and the Tiger Woods golf course. The Beachfront homesites will have direct access to pink-sand beaches, and the Ocean View homesites will be situated on an elevated plot of land with pathways to the beach.

There are four miles of sandy beaches. Jack’s Bay

“We will have architectural guidelines for the homeowners, but a homeowner is able to have their own architect, builder, and designer,” he says. “However, if a buyer wants us to build a house soup to nuts, we can also do that.”

Other amenities planned include a beach club, spa village, fitness and wellness program, a family-friendly sports complex, many dining venues, and more. Existing amenities include a clubhouse, marina, and tennis courts. Restaurants, bars, and homes are located throughout the island, instead of within one specific area, which makes the element of discovery that much more exciting.

“I’ve traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean in my career, but I was blown away by the site,” says Robi Das, portfolio manager for Eleuthera Properties Limited. “What we wanted for the buyer at this price point is a low-density program that is exclusive. The people we are targeting want to come with their families and enjoy the seclusion and privacy of the island. We already have great demand.”