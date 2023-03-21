The English Estate Where Jane Austen Was Born and Wrote ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Just Listed for $10 Million

Jane Austen often drew upon her upbringing in her novels. Now, the English country house where she grew up and penned her most popular books is up for grabs for a cool £8.5 million ($10.3 million).

According to the listing, which is held by Knight Frank and Savills, the author lived at the Hampshire rectory from when she was born in 1775 until 1801 when her father moved the family to Bath. During her time here, she completed Pride and Prejudice, Northanger Abbey, and Sense and Sensibility. In 1826, her brother, Edward, tore down the original abode and replaced it with what’s now known as the Steventon House. He would later sell the residence to the second Duke of Wellington in 1855.

Jane Austen’s childhood home in Hampshire, England just listed for $10.3 million. Knight Frank

“Many homes across the country can lay claim to having ties to some of Britain’s most historical figures, however only Steventon House was the birthplace of iconic author Jane Austen, where she wrote some of her most significant works,” explains Ed Sugden, director of Savills country department, in a press statement. “While the original house no longer stands, what is there today is the glorious Georgian vision of her older brother Edward, which is very befitting of the world that Jane wrote about.”

The original estate was torn down by the author’s brother and is now formally known as Steventon House. Knight Frank

Today, the Grade II-listed manse sits on over 50 sprawling acres, surrounded by lush gardens and parkland. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom spread has been extensively renovated over the years but still retains many period details. The exterior features white stucco, sash windows, and a slate roof. Internally, you’ll find expansive reception rooms adorned with decorative stone fireplaces, soaring high ceilings, and ornate moldings. Although, for all that old-world charm, you also get modern comforts including a heated swimming pool, a tennis court, a greenhouse, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

“Steventon House is the rarest of opportunities to live in one of Hampshire’s, if not the UK’s most significant country houses,” adds Sugden.

