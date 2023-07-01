This $25 Million California-Style Manse Is the Most Expensive Home on the Jersey Shore

Thanks to the MTV reality show of the same name, the Jersey Shore has gotten a bad rap over the years. But the area is home to some impressive oceanside real estate, and a recently listed property in Avalon, New Jersey, is a prime example.

The $25 million manse is in the process of being built, but that price tag will make it the most expensive home on the market along the shore and the second most expensive property in the entire state. While it’s located on the East Coast, the six-bedroom estate takes its design cues from Malibu, with the architect Mark Asher incorporating California cool details into the building and the decorator Kierstan Marie bringing that inspiration into the interiors.

The primary bedroom Marius Rutkis

Covering more than 7,000 square feet, the house offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area, with a wraparound third-floor deck looking out right over the ocean. Each of the six bedrooms comes with its own en suite bathroom, so every guest can have privacy, and an elevator will shuttle you through the various floors. The glass facade furthers the feeling of indoor-outdoor living, almost bringing the beach directly into your home.

Inside, you’ll also find a gym and a sauna, for a good sweat sesh after your workout. And while the ocean is literally right outside your door, there’s also a lap pool and a soaking pool if you’d rather avoid the saltwater. The lot itself comes in at more than 27,000 square feet, leaving plenty of room for all those outdoor amenities and lush landscaping.

The primary bathroom Marius Rutkis

The property is being listed by Jack Vizzard with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Avalon. And while its multimillion-dollar price tag is well above the $3.6 million median sales price for the zip code, the manse is a new build with a host of amenities that make it a modern marvel along the shore. If you’ve been toying with the idea of coastal California living, but you’ve been reluctant to uproot yourself from the East Coast, it might just be the ideal hideaway.

